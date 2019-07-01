Introducing Outburst Industries

Outburst Industries are the new kids on the block. They kicked off the rider owned and USA based budget focused BMX brand just last year. They don’t just offer replacement parts for the race crowd though, they include street and flatland too.

bmxultra.com readers might recognise this is similar to how Truth Products started out about five years ago. Outburst Industries could be the next brand to watch.

Their current range includes

brake cables

side plates

20mm fork adapters

bb adapters

ti brake posts

stem bolts

crank bolts

tapered headset race adapters

and more

With future plans for carbon rims, numbers plate, headsets, spacers and pedals.

Gallery

Want to know more? Check out www.facebook.com/outburstindustries