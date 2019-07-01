Introducing Outburst Industries
Outburst Industries are the new kids on the block. They kicked off the rider owned and USA based budget focused BMX brand just last year. They don’t just offer replacement parts for the race crowd though, they include street and flatland too.
bmxultra.com readers might recognise this is similar to how Truth Products started out about five years ago. Outburst Industries could be the next brand to watch.
Their current range includes
- brake cables
- side plates
- 20mm fork adapters
- bb adapters
- ti brake posts
- stem bolts
- crank bolts
- tapered headset race adapters
- and more
With future plans for carbon rims, numbers plate, headsets, spacers and pedals.
Gallery
Want to know more? Check out www.facebook.com/outburstindustries
Posted in: News