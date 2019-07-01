$10000 “Clash 4 Cash” 22 Sept Hobart, Tas

Southern City BMX – $10000 Clash 4 Cash – Sunday 22nd September 2019 HOBART, TAS

Southern City BMX Club’s Committee, is extremely excited to announce that this year’s Clash for Cash will be our largest yet with the club committing to a minimum $10,000 prize pool, which will make our event one of the richest one day BMX events within Australia.



With the event being held the day after Round 6 of the National Series the committee saw an opportunity to push the event further and are hopeful of most interstate riders staying on for the second day of racing.

What you need to know

Date: Sunday 22 September 2019

Venue: Southern City BMX Track, Alcorso Drive Berriedale, Tasmania

Classes:

Mini Wheelers,

Sprockets,

8-16years 20” Age Challenges,

Junior Cruiser,

17+ Open Wheel Age Challenges,

Junior Retro,

Retro

Male and Female 16+ Superclasses.

3 riders constitute a class. Undersubscribed classes will be merged with class above as per rule 6.

Determination of Age: “YEAR OF BIRTH”

Cost:

Mini Wheeler $15

Sprockets $20,

Age Challenge, Cruiser, Open Wheel, Retro $40,

Superclass $100.

Transponder hire (select during OSM event entry) $10

Entry Entries online only via OSM prior to 7th September 2019, 11pm

Entry Details: Late entries open until 21st September 12pm. $10 late fee will apply for late entries.

https://osmbmxau.omnisportsmanagement.com/EventManager/(S(flp03rmbz1bkr3aockgoa1bd))/EM_RegEventInformation.a

spx?EventId=39%2bRiPMu1VUcU7%2fI3qDS0jHFo0SIvKtL

This is a transponder run event – the rider is solely responsible for the correct attachment of the transponder

during the race

Event **All rider must be registered before commencing warm up!**

Schedule:

Registration 7:00am – 9:00am, Licenses must be presented at time of registration.

8:00am – 8:15am 8-12year old – all bike types

8:15am – 8:30am 13-16 year old – all bike types, NO Superclass

8:30am – 8:45am 17+years – all bike types, NO Superclass

8:45am – 9:00am Sprockets

9:00am – 9:15am Superclass

9:15am -9:25am Miniwheelers

9:30am– 9:40am Officials Briefing

9:45am – 9:50am Riders Briefing

10:00am – Racing Commences

Rules: BMXA Rules, Class R event. Full licence and 4 month licence holders only.

Format: Mini Wheelers and Sprockets 4 motos.

12.1(a) Classes of more than 1 full gate: Total points to end of 3 motos, followed by deadman Qualifiers

and Final

12.2(a) Classes of 1 full gate or less: 4 Motos prizes awarded on total accumulated points

Awards: Participation Awards for all Mini Wheeler and Sprocket riders.

Cash prize for final 8 in each class, distributed as per rules 78 and 79.

? 20” Age, Openwheel, Retro and Cruiser classes, Minimum prize pool $300 per class.

? Superclasses Minimum Prize Pool $2500 per class.

Enquiries: email southerncitybmx@hotmail.com

More information coming soon

Further information will be provided in the upcoming weeks with details such as Friday 20th Sept Track Hire, Tent Sites, Gazebo hiring etc.

We are also currently canvassing Southern City BMX members for anyone willing to be provide accommodation to our visitors. If you have anyone is interested in staying with a local family during their visit please have them email southerncitybmx@hotmail.com with the below details to allow us to match people up.