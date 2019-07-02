The 2020 GT Speed Series bikes are about to land, we’re told they will be in stock in Australia early August. There’s no doubt that the GT brand is legendary and it’s not surprising the brand still has a huge following.

The 2020 Speed Series bikes are great value for money and are race ready straight out of the box, but still giving the rider plenty of room (and left over cash) for customisation. Some riders will look to change up the forks, pedals and potentially the grips to give the bike a more personal feel.

The 2020 models will be supporting a two toned painted finish, which doesn’t have the same initial impact of the blue and the flouro yellow of the past couple of years, but it really grows on you.

Spec’d similarly to the 2019 model the pro sized and cruiser bikes feature

vertical dropouts

Kenda tires

bb30 bottom bracket

tapered steerer

disc brakes

cromo forks

2 piece alloy cranks

Expert XL and smaller bikes feature

reverse dropouts

Kenda tires

euro bottom bracket

v brakes

cromo forks

2 piece alloy cranks

The 2020 GT Speed Series is available in 8 sizes

Mini

Junior

Expert

Expert XL

24″ Pro

Pro

Pro XL

Pro XXL

20″ Pro XXL Specs

FRAME GT Speed Series MK7 Elite Race Design, 6061-T6 AL, Alloy Formed and Butted Speed Metal Tubes, AL CNC/Forged Quick Change Disc Dropout System, BB86, Taper 1-1/8″ to 1-1/2″ Integrated H/T FORK GT BMX Pro Race, 100% Cr-Mo 1 1/8″ Steerer, Tapered 31.8×1.2mm Blades, 305mm A/C, 20mm Dropouts CHAIN KMC Z1 Narrow, 3/32″ CRANK GT Forged Alloy 2pc., 180mm Arms, 24mm Hollow Cr-Mo Spindle, 44T AL CNC Chain Ring, Alloy Chain Ring Bolts BOTTOM BRACKET BB86 Sealed Bearings PEDALS GT Low Profile FS Platform Design, PP Material, Boron Axle COG SET 16T RIMS Speed Series Aero, double wall, 36h TIRES Kenda Kompact Pro Race, 20 x 1.75″ WHEELS SIZE 20″ FRONT HUB GT Speed Series, Alloy CNC body, Sealed Bearings, 36h, 20mm Alloy Thru Axle SPOKES Stainless Steel, 14g BRAKES Promax Hydro Disc Rear, 140mm Rotor (Rear Only) BRAKE LEVERS Promax Hydro Disc Rear, 140mm Rotor (Rear Only) HANDLEBAR GT Speed Cr-Mo 8.375″H x 29″W, 8° Back, 4° Up, Taper Cross Bar STEM Promax Impact Top Load, 53mm GRIPS GT Statement Double Lock-on Grips HEADSET 1-1/8″-1.5″ Taper Integrated Design, 45X45 Degree Sealed Bearings SADDLE BOX Echelon SEAT POST Alloy integrated w/ Saddle, 27.2 x 135mm

Head to www.gtbicycles.com/aus_en/bikes/bmx/race to find out more.