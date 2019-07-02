2020 GT Speed Series Bikes
The 2020 GT Speed Series bikes are about to land, we’re told they will be in stock in Australia early August. There’s no doubt that the GT brand is legendary and it’s not surprising the brand still has a huge following.
The 2020 Speed Series bikes are great value for money and are race ready straight out of the box, but still giving the rider plenty of room (and left over cash) for customisation. Some riders will look to change up the forks, pedals and potentially the grips to give the bike a more personal feel.
The 2020 models will be supporting a two toned painted finish, which doesn’t have the same initial impact of the blue and the flouro yellow of the past couple of years, but it really grows on you.
Spec’d similarly to the 2019 model the pro sized and cruiser bikes feature
- vertical dropouts
- Kenda tires
- bb30 bottom bracket
- tapered steerer
- disc brakes
- cromo forks
- 2 piece alloy cranks
Expert XL and smaller bikes feature
- reverse dropouts
- Kenda tires
- euro bottom bracket
- v brakes
- cromo forks
- 2 piece alloy cranks
The 2020 GT Speed Series is available in 8 sizes
- Mini
- Junior
- Expert
- Expert XL
- 24″ Pro
- Pro
- Pro XL
- Pro XXL
20″ Pro XXL Specs
|FRAME
|GT Speed Series MK7 Elite Race Design, 6061-T6 AL, Alloy Formed and Butted Speed Metal Tubes, AL CNC/Forged Quick Change Disc Dropout System, BB86, Taper 1-1/8″ to 1-1/2″ Integrated H/T
|FORK
|GT BMX Pro Race, 100% Cr-Mo 1 1/8″ Steerer, Tapered 31.8×1.2mm Blades, 305mm A/C, 20mm Dropouts
|CHAIN
|KMC Z1 Narrow, 3/32″
|CRANK
|GT Forged Alloy 2pc., 180mm Arms, 24mm Hollow Cr-Mo Spindle, 44T AL CNC Chain Ring, Alloy Chain Ring Bolts
|BOTTOM BRACKET
|BB86 Sealed Bearings
|PEDALS
|GT Low Profile FS Platform Design, PP Material, Boron Axle
|COG SET
|16T
|RIMS
|Speed Series Aero, double wall, 36h
|TIRES
|Kenda Kompact Pro Race, 20 x 1.75″
|WHEELS SIZE
|20″
|FRONT HUB
|GT Speed Series, Alloy CNC body, Sealed Bearings, 36h, 20mm Alloy Thru Axle
|SPOKES
|Stainless Steel, 14g
|BRAKES
|Promax Hydro Disc Rear, 140mm Rotor (Rear Only)
|BRAKE LEVERS
|Promax Hydro Disc Rear, 140mm Rotor (Rear Only)
|HANDLEBAR
|GT Speed Cr-Mo 8.375″H x 29″W, 8° Back, 4° Up, Taper Cross Bar
|STEM
|Promax Impact Top Load, 53mm
|GRIPS
|GT Statement Double Lock-on Grips
|HEADSET
|1-1/8″-1.5″ Taper Integrated Design, 45X45 Degree Sealed Bearings
|SADDLE
|BOX Echelon
|SEAT POST
|Alloy integrated w/ Saddle, 27.2 x 135mm
Head to www.gtbicycles.com/aus_en/bikes/bmx/race to find out more.
