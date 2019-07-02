  • BMX Gear Calculator iPhone/iPad app

2020 GT Speed Series Bikes

The 2020 GT Speed Series bikes are about to land, we’re told they will be in stock in Australia early August. There’s no doubt that the GT brand is legendary and it’s not surprising the brand still has a huge following.

The 2020 Speed Series bikes are great value for money and are race ready straight out of the box, but still giving the rider plenty of room (and left over cash) for customisation. Some riders will look to change up the forks, pedals and potentially the grips to give the bike a more personal feel.

The 2020 models will be supporting a two toned painted finish, which doesn’t have the same initial impact of the blue and the flouro yellow of the past couple of years, but it really grows on you.

Spec’d similarly to the 2019 model the pro sized and cruiser bikes feature

  • vertical dropouts
  • Kenda tires
  • bb30 bottom bracket
  • tapered steerer
  • disc brakes
  • cromo forks
  • 2 piece alloy cranks

Expert XL and smaller bikes feature

  • reverse dropouts
  • Kenda tires
  • euro bottom bracket
  • v brakes
  • cromo forks
  • 2 piece alloy cranks

The 2020 GT Speed Series is available in 8 sizes

  • Mini
  • Junior
  • Expert
  • Expert XL
  • 24″ Pro
  • Pro
  • Pro XL
  • Pro XXL

20″ Pro XXL Specs

FRAMEGT Speed Series MK7 Elite Race Design, 6061-T6 AL, Alloy Formed and Butted Speed Metal Tubes, AL CNC/Forged Quick Change Disc Dropout System, BB86, Taper 1-1/8″ to 1-1/2″ Integrated H/T
FORKGT BMX Pro Race, 100% Cr-Mo 1 1/8″ Steerer, Tapered 31.8×1.2mm Blades, 305mm A/C, 20mm Dropouts
CHAINKMC Z1 Narrow, 3/32″
CRANKGT Forged Alloy 2pc., 180mm Arms, 24mm Hollow Cr-Mo Spindle, 44T AL CNC Chain Ring, Alloy Chain Ring Bolts
BOTTOM BRACKETBB86 Sealed Bearings
PEDALSGT Low Profile FS Platform Design, PP Material, Boron Axle
COG SET16T
RIMSSpeed Series Aero, double wall, 36h
TIRESKenda Kompact Pro Race, 20 x 1.75″
WHEELS SIZE20″
FRONT HUBGT Speed Series, Alloy CNC body, Sealed Bearings, 36h, 20mm Alloy Thru Axle
SPOKESStainless Steel, 14g
BRAKESPromax Hydro Disc Rear, 140mm Rotor (Rear Only)
BRAKE LEVERSPromax Hydro Disc Rear, 140mm Rotor (Rear Only)
HANDLEBARGT Speed Cr-Mo 8.375″H x 29″W, 8° Back, 4° Up, Taper Cross Bar
STEMPromax Impact Top Load, 53mm
GRIPSGT Statement Double Lock-on Grips
HEADSET1-1/8″-1.5″ Taper Integrated Design, 45X45 Degree Sealed Bearings
SADDLEBOX Echelon
SEAT POSTAlloy integrated w/ Saddle, 27.2 x 135mm

Head to www.gtbicycles.com/aus_en/bikes/bmx/race to find out more.

