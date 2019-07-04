Product Spotlight: IKON BMX Carbon Fiber Rims

ECI Imports, Australian distributors for some of the worlds leading brands, are expecting a delivery of the new IKON BMX Carbon Fiber Rims any day now. If you want to be like Joris Daudet or Connor Fields lock yours in make sure you get to your local Chase dealer and place a pre-order.

Manufacturer’s Description

IKON BMX is a new company to the BMX Race market, USA Based, offering only the absolute best products in each category they will produce. Nothing has been spared to create some of the best parts for BMX racing, and IKON comes right out of the gate with an all new Carbon Fiber rim.

IKON rims are made from Toray produced T700 Carbon Fiber weave. This type of Carbon is one of the top of the line Carbon Fibers produced today and this brand of Carbon weave is the leader for producing hi-end products and is one of the most technological advanced fibers.

IKON rims weight in at 300 grams for a non brake surface rim and 305 Grams for the brake track surfaced rim. A comparable Alloy rim with the same size / width weighs in at 390 grams a rim, letting you save up to 180 grams or 6 ounces when using a set of IKON rims!

IKON rims are some of the lightest Carbon wheels available today but the strength wasn’t sacrificed to get them to this feather weight.

No brake surface

Size : 406x32mm (20?x1.50?/1.75?)

Width : 32mm

Height : 25mm

Drilling : 36 holes

ERD : 378

Weight : 10.75 oz / 305g

With brake surface

Size : 406x32mm (20?x1.50?/1.75?)

Width : 32mm

Height : 25mm

Drilling : 36 holes

ERD : 378

Weight : 10.58 oz / 300g

IKON Carbon rims are offered in a 20? Pro lite / Pro size (406 ETRTO) 32mm wide version, with 36 holes.

IKON rims have a special matte finish on the rims, with glossy water decals, while using a “UD” Carbon Fiber Weave construction.

IKON Carbon rims are available with White, Blue, Red, or Neon Yellow graphics.

Additional Features

IKON rims require a Presta Valved tube.

IKON 20” 406 ETRTO Pro Lite/Pro size Rim. This rim will accommodate meltable tires sizes, such as 20 x 1.40, 1.6, 1.75, 1.85, 1.95, ect…

IKON 20” ERD is 378mm. (spoke measurement size)

IKON Non brake surface rim, is just that. It is designed to be used as a front rim or a rear rim when using a disc brake.

IKON rims are also set up to where you can use a tubeless tire set up, requiring a tubeless specific tire, as well as the tubeless preparation kit.

IKON will also offer additional Carbon rim sizes in 20” (mini/jr) and 24” (pro lite/pro) rims for sale later in 2019.

IKON BMX is distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports (www.eciimports.com)