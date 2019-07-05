Introducing the ODI Longneck V2.1 Lock-on Grips
ODI are celebrating 40 years this year, and unlike other manufacturers who reach big milestones they aren’t making a big deal about it. They are however continuing the evolution of their range of market leading BMX grips.
The single ply Longneck grips have been around for decades and are still relevant today for a number of reasons; comfort, durability, affordability, availability and the large range of colours.
ODI have quietly launched a 135mm wide single clamp v2.1 lock-on version of the classic grip. I have a feeling we are going to see a lot more of these at race tracks over the coming months.
Manufacturer’s Description
COMFORT REDEFINED!
Our newly redesigned Longneck Lock-On v2.1 Grips bring a welcome facelift to an already iconic grip design. The new design utilizes our v2.1 Single-Clamp locking system which delivers simple installation and 100% slip-free performance. The outer end of the grips have been designed to be easier on your hands with soft material around the entire end of the grip and are reinforced with harder plastic to prevent grip blowouts. The iconic rib pattern remains unchanged with soft flexible ribs providing excellent vibration dampening and easy to grip comfort – with or without gloves.
PRODUCT FEATURES:
- Legendary Longneck Rib Pattern
- Exceptional Vibration Dampening and Cushion for Longer Rides
- SINGLE CLAMP – Version 2.1 Lock-On System
- Proprietary ODI Soft Compound Material
- Hand Friendly Soft Ends – Reinforced for Added Durability
- E-bike Compatible Design
ODI products are available Australia wide through www.lustyindustries.com Be sure to give them a follow on Instagram at www.instagram.com/wearelusty
Check www.odigrips.com for more information and give them a follow on Instagram at www.instagram.com/odigrips
