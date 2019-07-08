Truth BMX Products Cromo Frame Updated

Our friends over at Truth BMX Products sent an email letting us know they have updated their cromo frame and wanted to share the updates with you.

Improvements

Frame 100% heat treated. (Not head tube, BB and dropouts only like most chromoly race frames on market.)

Triple butted tubing

Full CNC 20mm dropouts with 10mm adapters

New decals

Currently available in

Black or White

20″: Top tube lengths. 20.5″, 21.25″, 21.75″ & 22″

24″: Top tube lengths. 21.50″ & 22″

Manufacturer’s Description

TRUTH Main Event 4130 chromoly frame .They are handcrafted from triple butted chromoly, CNC machined campy specs 45°/45° integrated head tube, CNC machined euro bottom bracket, Full CNC 20 mm Dropouts with 10 mm and 20 mm adapters. Race proven geometry, 3 welded cable guides to avoid noises, Full frame 100% heat treated not just Headtube, Bottom bracket and Dropouts

TRUTH Main Event frames are available in Black and White. Available in 20″ Pro, XL, XXL, XXXL, and 24″ Pro XL, and XXL.

Gallery

Geometry

SIZE TT CS HA SA SP SIZE SEAT CLAMP PRO 20.50″ 15.00″ 74.5° 70° 27.2 MM 29.8 MM PRO XL 21.25″ 15.20″ 74.5° 70° 27.2 MM 29.8 MM PRO XXL 21.75″ 15.20″ 74.5° 70° 27.2 MM 29.8 MM PRO XXXL 22.00″ 15.20″ 74.5° 70° 27.2 MM 29.8 MM PRO XL 24″ 21.50″ 15.35″ 73.5° 70° 27.2 MM 29.8 MM PRO XXL 24″ 22.00″ 15.35″ 73.5° 70° 27.2 MM 29.8 MM

Want to know more? Get in touch with the guys at Truth BMX Products through their website at www.truthbmxproducts.com