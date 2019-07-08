Truth BMX Products Cromo Frame Updated
Our friends over at Truth BMX Products sent an email letting us know they have updated their cromo frame and wanted to share the updates with you.
- Frame 100% heat treated. (Not head tube, BB and dropouts only like most chromoly race frames on market.)
- Triple butted tubing
- Full CNC 20mm dropouts with 10mm adapters
- New decals
- Black or White
- 20″: Top tube lengths. 20.5″, 21.25″, 21.75″ & 22″
- 24″: Top tube lengths. 21.50″ & 22″
Manufacturer’s Description
TRUTH Main Event 4130 chromoly frame .They are handcrafted from triple butted chromoly, CNC machined campy specs 45°/45° integrated head tube, CNC machined euro bottom bracket, Full CNC 20 mm Dropouts with 10 mm and 20 mm adapters. Race proven geometry, 3 welded cable guides to avoid noises, Full frame 100% heat treated not just Headtube, Bottom bracket and Dropouts
TRUTH Main Event frames are available in Black and White. Available in 20″ Pro, XL, XXL, XXXL, and 24″ Pro XL, and XXL.
Gallery
Geometry
|SIZE
|TT
|CS
|HA
|SA
|SP SIZE
|SEAT CLAMP
|PRO
|20.50″
|15.00″
|74.5°
|70°
|27.2 MM
|29.8 MM
|PRO XL
|21.25″
|15.20″
|74.5°
|70°
|27.2 MM
|29.8 MM
|PRO XXL
|21.75″
|15.20″
|74.5°
|70°
|27.2 MM
|29.8 MM
|PRO XXXL
|22.00″
|15.20″
|74.5°
|70°
|27.2 MM
|29.8 MM
|PRO XL 24″
|21.50″
|15.35″
|73.5°
|70°
|27.2 MM
|29.8 MM
|PRO XXL 24″
|22.00″
|15.35″
|73.5°
|70°
|27.2 MM
|29.8 MM
Want to know more? Get in touch with the guys at Truth BMX Products through their website at www.truthbmxproducts.com
