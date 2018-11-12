2019 Track Attack & Answer/SSquared BSX2019

Track Attack

The crew at Track Attack have now locked in the tracks, dates and times for the upcoming series.

The Track Attack series has always been the way the Victorians kick off the new year.

Six races over nine days at six different tracks around Melbourne’s eastern & south eastern suburbs.

The series will be run between Saturday 12 and Sunday 20 January 2019.

Follow Track Attack on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TrackAttackBmx/

Schedule

Track Attack events will be as follows:

Round 1 – Saturday 12th January at Eastfield BMX Club

Colchester Road, Kilsyth (Melways 51 E7)

Registration & Transponder Checking: 8:00am – 9:30am.

Graded Practice: 8:30am – 10:10am Mini-Wheelers: 10:10am – 10:20am

Gate drops at 10.30am

Round 2 – Sunday 13th January at Lilydale Bmx

Anderson Street, Lilydale (Melways 38 F2)

Registration & Transponder Checking: 8:00am – 9:30am.

Graded Practice: 8:30am – 10:10am Mini-Wheelers: 10:10am – 10:20am

Gate drops at 10.30am

Round 3 – Tuesday 15th January at Knox Bmx (Under lights)

– Bunjil Way, Knoxfield (Melways 73 D7)

Registration & Transponder Checking: 4:45pm – 6:30 pm.

Open Practice: 5:00pm – 6:40pm

Mini-Wheelers: 6:40pm – 6:50pm

Gate drops at 7:00pm

Round 4 – Thursday 17th January at Frankston Sharks BMX Club(Under lights) -Old Wells Road, Seaford (Melways 97 J12)

Registration & Transponder Checking: 4:45pm – 6:30 pm.

Open Practice: 5:00pm – 6:20pm Pro Straight Only: 6:20pm – 6:40pm

Mini-Wheelers: 6:40pm – 6:50pm

Gate drops at 7:00pm

Round 5 – Saturday 19th January at Park Orchards BMX Club –

Stintons Reserve, Commercial Road, Park Orchards (Melways 35 B8)

Registration & Transponder Checking: 8:00am – 9:30am

Graded Practice: 8:30am – 9:50am Pro Straight Only: 9:50am – 10:10am

Mini-Wheelers: 10:10am – 10:20am

Gate drops at 10.30am

Round 6 – Sunday 20th January at Casey BMX Club

Berwick-Cranbourne Road, Cranbourne East (Melways 134 E6)

Registration & Transponder Checking: 8:00am – 9:30am

Graded Practice: 8:30am – 9:50am Pro Straight Only: 9:50am – 10:10am

Mini-Wheelers: 10:10am – 10:20am

Gate drops at 10.30am

Answer/SSquared BSX2019

To coincide with the Track Attack series the Answer/SSquared BSX2019 will be on again for the 14th running of the one on one sprint trials event that has raised $55,712.00 for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation over the past 13 years. BSX will be on the Monday 14 January, so lock it in!

BSX is an event run by BMXers for BMXers. According to “the Stileman” Colin Styles from Transit and Rail The Berm fame it is a bucket list event not to be missed.

Follow the Answer/SSquared BSX2019 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bsxinc