Stay Strong Now Distributed Across Australia By ECI

Elite Cycle Imports (ECI) have just announced they will be the exclusive Australian distributor for the Stay Strong range of products.

ECI have been in the BMX distribution business for over 20 years. They carry some of the biggest brands in BMX racing today, including; Chase, Elevn, Answer, SSquared, Profile Racing, Alienation BMX, Sun Ringle, Vee Rubber and a whole lot more.

The Stay Strong brand started out as a simple tee shirt worn by pro riders to show support and solidarity for Stephen Murray has developed into something much greater. Two words that have helped unite the action sports community and now inspire people across the globe from all walks of life.

Here’s just a snapshot of the Stay Stong product range.

Check out the ECI website www.eciimports.com/brand/stay-strong to see the wide range of Stay Strong products currently available and there’s still more to come.