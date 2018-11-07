New Answer BMX Post Extenders

Answer BMX have just release their new post extenders and just in time for the USABMX Grands and Christmas.

The Extender posts are available in 22.2, 26.8 and 27.2 sizes and come with the clamp.

Black, Red, Blue and White colour options.

The extender posts are a great compliment to the Answer alloy and carbon pivotal posts.

For more information about Answer BMX check out www.answerbmx.com. Answer BMX products are distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports.