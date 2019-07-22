  • BMX Gear Calculator iPhone/iPad app

2019 UCI BMX World Championships Schedule, Live Video & Links

The 2019 UCI BMX World Championships returns to Zolder in Belgium. If the World Championships in 2015 at the same track are anything to go by we are set for some exciting racing. Who am I kidding, it’s the World Champs, it doesn’t get much better than that. I know I’ll be glued to the live stream.

Schedule

All challenge classes Tuesday – Friday racing starts at 8:45 am local Zolder time (Belgium GMT+2).

Auckland6:45 pm
London7:45 am
Los Angeles11:45 pm
Melbourne4:45 pm
New York2:45 am
Phoenix (RTB)11:45 pm

Tuesday 23 July

9:0017:00Accreditation Center Open
7:308:30Warm-Up
8:45FinishAll challenge cruiser classes

Wednesday 24 July

9:0017:00Accreditation Center Open
7:308:30Warm-Up
8:45FinishChallenge Male: 5 to 11 years and Female 5 to 13 years

Thursday 25 July

9:0017:00Accreditation Center Open
7:308:30Warm-Up
8:45FinishChallenge Male: 12 to 16, Female: 14 to 16 and Women 17-24,
Women 25& over

Friday 26 July

9:0017:00Accreditation Center Open
7:308:30Warm-Up
8:45FinishChallenge Male: 17-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35& Over and Masters 30 &
Over

Saturday 27 July

Elite racing starts at 1:00 pm local Zolder time (Belgium GMT+2).

Auckland11:00 pm
London12:00 pm (noon)
Los Angeles4:00 am
Melbourne9:00 pm
New York7:00 am
Phoenix (RTB)4:00 am

Schedule

9:0015:00Accreditation Center Open
9:0012:00Warm-Up
13:0016:00Elite Motos
17:0019:30Elimination finals

Live Stream

Looking for the live stream? Bookmark this page if you can’t make it to Zolder.

www.bmxviewer.be

Links

