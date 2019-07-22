2019 UCI BMX World Championships Schedule, Live Video & Links
The 2019 UCI BMX World Championships returns to Zolder in Belgium. If the World Championships in 2015 at the same track are anything to go by we are set for some exciting racing. Who am I kidding, it’s the World Champs, it doesn’t get much better than that. I know I’ll be glued to the live stream.
Schedule
All challenge classes Tuesday – Friday racing starts at 8:45 am local Zolder time (Belgium GMT+2).
|Auckland
|6:45 pm
|London
|7:45 am
|Los Angeles
|11:45 pm
|Melbourne
|4:45 pm
|New York
|2:45 am
|Phoenix (RTB)
|11:45 pm
Tuesday 23 July
|9:00
|17:00
|Accreditation Center Open
|7:30
|8:30
|Warm-Up
|8:45
|Finish
|All challenge cruiser classes
Wednesday 24 July
|9:00
|17:00
|Accreditation Center Open
|7:30
|8:30
|Warm-Up
|8:45
|Finish
|Challenge Male: 5 to 11 years and Female 5 to 13 years
Thursday 25 July
|9:00
|17:00
|Accreditation Center Open
|7:30
|8:30
|Warm-Up
|8:45
|Finish
|Challenge Male: 12 to 16, Female: 14 to 16 and Women 17-24,
Women 25& over
Friday 26 July
|9:00
|17:00
|Accreditation Center Open
|7:30
|8:30
|Warm-Up
|8:45
|Finish
|Challenge Male: 17-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35& Over and Masters 30 &
Over
Saturday 27 July
Elite racing starts at 1:00 pm local Zolder time (Belgium GMT+2).
|Auckland
|11:00 pm
|London
|12:00 pm (noon)
|Los Angeles
|4:00 am
|Melbourne
|9:00 pm
|New York
|7:00 am
|Phoenix (RTB)
|4:00 am
Schedule
|9:00
|15:00
|Accreditation Center Open
|9:00
|12:00
|Warm-Up
|13:00
|16:00
|Elite Motos
|17:00
|19:30
|Elimination finals
Live Stream
Looking for the live stream? Bookmark this page if you can’t make it to Zolder.
Links
- Official Zolder website – www.bmxzolder.be/2019-bmx-world-championships
- All the Official stuff from UCI (Including entry list) – www.uci.org/news/2018/uci-bmx-world-championships-official-documents
- Elite Live results – www.bmx-results.com
