Melbourne BMX Supershow & Shine: King & Miranda

The guys over at www.oldschoolbmx.com.au have announced the Melbourne Supershow & Shine 2019 guests and dates. After attending the last two events it looks like Perry Kramer is sitting this one out. Eddie King will return in October with “Hollywood” Mike Miranda for a jam packed weekend of celebrating BMX and a couple of it’s legends.

Events

18th October (Friday) – Dinner

19th October (Saturday) – The ride

20th October (Sunday) – The show event

That’s about all the information we have for now. Make sure you mark your calendars for this unique event, and click the button below to keep up with the latest from the 2019 Supershow and Shine .

