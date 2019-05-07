2019 UCI Supercross Round 3 & 4 Schedule, Live Video & Links

After an action packed opening weekend at Manchester England the 2019 UCI Supercross World Cup series moves on to rounds 3 & 4 this weekend at Papendal in the Netherlands.

Here’s a schedule and collection of links that should help you find all the information you should need for following the racing and results over the weekend. The schedule has local starting times for many major cities world wide.

Schedule

Round 3 on Saturday 11 May race starts in Papendal at 14:30

Live stream start time

Auckland 12:30am (Sunday) London 1:30pm Los Angeles 5:30am Melbourne 10:30pm New York 8:30am Phoenix (RTB) 5:30am

Racing Schedule

Papendal Local Time – Subject to change 10.45 tot Stands open 11.00 tot 14.00 uur Official Practise 14.35 tot 15.20 uur Round 1 – Men 15.20 tot 15.35 uur Round 1 – Women 15.35 tot 15.40 uur Break 15.40 tot 16.00 uur Men – last chance 16.00 tot 16.10 uur Women – last chance 16.10 tot 16.55 uur Break 16.55 tot 17.25 uur Men 1/16e finals 17.25 tot 17.30 uur Break 17.30 tot 17.45 uur Women 1/8e finals 17.45 tot 18.00 uur Men 1/8e finals 18.00 tot 18.05 uur Break 18.05 tot 18.15 uur Women 1/4e finals 18.15 tot 18.25 uur Men 1/4e finals 18.25 tot 18.35 uur Break 18.30 tot 18.40 uur Women 1/2 finals 18.40 tot 18.50 uur Men 1/2 finals 18.50 tot 19.00 uur Break 19.00 tot 19.10 uur Women – final 19.10 tot 19.20 uur Men – final 19.20 tot 19.35 uur Award Ceremony

Round 4 on Sunday 12 May racing starts in Papendal at 14:00

Live stream start time

Auckland 12:00am (Monday) London 1:00pm Los Angeles 5:00am Melbourne 10:00pm New York 8:00am Phoenix (RTB) 5:00am

Racing Schedule

Papendal Local Time – Subject to change 12.15 uur Stands open 11.30 tot 12.30 uur Autograph session Riders 12.30 tot 13.45 uur Official practise 14.05 tot 14.50 uur Men – Round 1 14.50 tot 15.05 uur Women – Round 1 15.05 tot 15.10 uur Break 15.10 tot 15.35 uur Men – Last chance 15.35 tot 15.45 uur Women – Last chance 15.45 tot 16.30 uur Break 16.30 tot 17.00 uur Men 1/16 finals 17.00 tot 17.05 uur Break 17.05 tot 17.20 uur Women 1/8e finals 17.20 tot 17.35 uur Men 1/8e finals 17.35 tot 17.40 uur Break 17.40 tot 17.50 uur Women 1/4e finals 17.50 tot 18.00 uur Men 1/4e finals 18.00 tot 18.10 uur Break 18.10 tot 18.20 uur Women 1/2 finals 18.20 tot 18.30 uur Men 1/2 finals 18.30 tot 18.40 uur Break 18.40 tot 18.50 uur Women final 18.50 tot 19.00 uur Men final 19.00 tot 19.15 uur Award Ceremony

Live Stream

