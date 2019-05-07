  • BMX Gear Calculator iPhone/iPad app

2019 UCI Supercross Round 3 & 4 Schedule, Live Video & Links

After an action packed opening weekend at Manchester England the 2019 UCI Supercross World Cup series moves on to rounds 3 & 4 this weekend at Papendal in the Netherlands.

Here’s a schedule and collection of links that should help you find all the information you should need for following the racing and results over the weekend. The schedule has local starting times for many major cities world wide.

Schedule

Round 3 on Saturday 11 May race starts in Papendal at 14:30

Live stream start time

Auckland12:30am (Sunday)
London1:30pm
Los Angeles5:30am
Melbourne10:30pm
New York8:30am
Phoenix (RTB)5:30am

Racing Schedule

Papendal Local Time – Subject to change
10.45 totStands open
11.00 tot14.00 uurOfficial Practise
14.35 tot15.20 uurRound 1 –  Men
15.20 tot15.35 uurRound 1 – Women
15.35 tot15.40 uurBreak
15.40 tot16.00 uurMen – last chance
16.00 tot 16.10 uurWomen – last chance
16.10 tot16.55 uurBreak
16.55 tot17.25 uurMen 1/16finals
17.25 tot17.30 uurBreak
17.30 tot17.45 uurWomen 1/8e finals
17.45 tot18.00 uurMen 1/8e finals
18.00 tot18.05 uurBreak
18.05 tot18.15 uurWomen 1/4e finals
18.15 tot18.25 uurMen 1/4e finals
18.25 tot18.35 uurBreak
18.30 tot18.40 uurWomen 1/2 finals
18.40 tot18.50 uurMen 1/2 finals
18.50 tot19.00 uurBreak
19.00 tot19.10 uurWomen – final
19.10 tot19.20 uurMen – final
19.20 tot19.35 uurAward Ceremony

Round 4 on Sunday 12 May racing starts in Papendal at 14:00

Live stream start time

Auckland12:00am (Monday)
London1:00pm
Los Angeles5:00am
Melbourne10:00pm
New York8:00am
Phoenix (RTB)5:00am

Racing Schedule

Papendal Local Time – Subject to change
12.15 uurStands open
11.30 tot12.30 uurAutograph session Riders
12.30 tot13.45 uurOfficial practise
14.05 tot14.50 uurMen – Round 1
14.50 tot15.05 uurWomen – Round 1
15.05 tot15.10 uurBreak
15.10 tot15.35 uurMen – Last chance
15.35 tot15.45 uurWomen – Last chance
15.45 tot16.30 uurBreak
16.30 tot17.00 uurMen 1/16 finals
17.00 tot17.05 uurBreak
17.05 tot17.20 uurWomen 1/8e finals
17.20 tot17.35 uurMen 1/8e finals
17.35 tot17.40 uurBreak
17.40 tot17.50 uurWomen 1/4e finals
17.50 tot18.00 uurMen 1/4e finals
18.00 tot18.10 uurBreak
18.10 tot18.20 uurWomen 1/2 finals
18.20 tot18.30 uurMen 1/2 finals
18.30 tot18.40 uurBreak
18.40 tot18.50 uurWomen final
18.50 tot19.00 uurMen final
 19.00 tot 19.15 uurAward Ceremony

Live Stream

Links

