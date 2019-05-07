2019 UCI Supercross Round 3 & 4 Schedule, Live Video & Links
After an action packed opening weekend at Manchester England the 2019 UCI Supercross World Cup series moves on to rounds 3 & 4 this weekend at Papendal in the Netherlands.
Here’s a schedule and collection of links that should help you find all the information you should need for following the racing and results over the weekend. The schedule has local starting times for many major cities world wide.
Schedule
Round 3 on Saturday 11 May race starts in Papendal at 14:30
Live stream start time
|Auckland
|12:30am (Sunday)
|London
|1:30pm
|Los Angeles
|5:30am
|Melbourne
|10:30pm
|New York
|8:30am
|Phoenix (RTB)
|5:30am
Racing Schedule
|Papendal Local Time – Subject to change
|10.45 tot
|Stands open
|11.00 tot
|14.00 uur
|Official Practise
|14.35 tot
|15.20 uur
|Round 1 – Men
|15.20 tot
|15.35 uur
|Round 1 – Women
|15.35 tot
|15.40 uur
|Break
|15.40 tot
|16.00 uur
|Men – last chance
|16.00 tot
|16.10 uur
|Women – last chance
|16.10 tot
|16.55 uur
|Break
|16.55 tot
|17.25 uur
|Men 1/16e finals
|17.25 tot
|17.30 uur
|Break
|17.30 tot
|17.45 uur
|Women 1/8e finals
|17.45 tot
|18.00 uur
|Men 1/8e finals
|18.00 tot
|18.05 uur
|Break
|18.05 tot
|18.15 uur
|Women 1/4e finals
|18.15 tot
|18.25 uur
|Men 1/4e finals
|18.25 tot
|18.35 uur
|Break
|18.30 tot
|18.40 uur
|Women 1/2 finals
|18.40 tot
|18.50 uur
|Men 1/2 finals
|18.50 tot
|19.00 uur
|Break
|19.00 tot
|19.10 uur
|Women – final
|19.10 tot
|19.20 uur
|Men – final
|19.20 tot
|19.35 uur
|Award Ceremony
Round 4 on Sunday 12 May racing starts in Papendal at 14:00
Live stream start time
|Auckland
|12:00am (Monday)
|London
|1:00pm
|Los Angeles
|5:00am
|Melbourne
|10:00pm
|New York
|8:00am
|Phoenix (RTB)
|5:00am
Racing Schedule
|Papendal Local Time – Subject to change
|12.15 uur
|Stands open
|11.30 tot
|12.30 uur
|Autograph session Riders
|12.30 tot
|13.45 uur
|Official practise
|14.05 tot
|14.50 uur
|Men – Round 1
|14.50 tot
|15.05 uur
|Women – Round 1
|15.05 tot
|15.10 uur
|Break
|15.10 tot
|15.35 uur
|Men – Last chance
|15.35 tot
|15.45 uur
|Women – Last chance
|15.45 tot
|16.30 uur
|Break
|16.30 tot
|17.00 uur
|Men 1/16 finals
|17.00 tot
|17.05 uur
|Break
|17.05 tot
|17.20 uur
|Women 1/8e finals
|17.20 tot
|17.35 uur
|Men 1/8e finals
|17.35 tot
|17.40 uur
|Break
|17.40 tot
|17.50 uur
|Women 1/4e finals
|17.50 tot
|18.00 uur
|Men 1/4e finals
|18.00 tot
|18.10 uur
|Break
|18.10 tot
|18.20 uur
|Women 1/2 finals
|18.20 tot
|18.30 uur
|Men 1/2 finals
|18.30 tot
|18.40 uur
|Break
|18.40 tot
|18.50 uur
|Women final
|18.50 tot
|19.00 uur
|Men final
|19.00 tot
|19.15 uur
|Award Ceremony
Live Stream
Links
- bmxpapendal.com official Papendal world cup site
- bmxlive.tv/2019-uci-bmx-supercross-world-cup-tour for full 2019 tour dates
- www.bmx-results.com for Supercross Rankings & Live Results
- www.youtube.com/user/bmxlivetv for Live Stream
- www.facebook.com/UCIBMXSupercross for up to the minute updates
