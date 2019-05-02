2019 H?wera BMX Indoor Winter Nats (NZ)

New Zealand’s H?wera BMX Indoor Winter Nats have been high on my bucket list for the past few years now. Each time they’ve come and gone I’ve sworn I’d make it the following year, but once again it looks like I’ll be missing out as they are the weekend before the Australian National Championships. (Fingers crossed for 2020).

The thing about H?wera’s Indoor Winter Nats is that it’s a fun event, on a purpose built track, in a small venue with a tight 6 lane track. bmxultra.com team rider Paul Knox makes the journey each year and always comes back smiling.

When:

Saturday 18 & Sunday 19 May 2019

Where:

TSB Centre, Burnside Avenue Hawera 4610, New Zealand

