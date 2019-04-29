New Answer BMX Rim Tape

We’ve just heard from the lovely Michelle over at Answer BMX. They are continuing to grow their product range. The latest is the new rim tape (and a whole lot more to come). Don’t waste your time with anything less.

Manufacturers Description

Answer BMX Rim Tape

Answer BMX Rim Tape is available in 14mm and 24mm widths.

At 1655mm long each roll offers more than enough tape to cover a 24? wheel. Two rolls per pack.

For more information about Answer BMX check out www.answerbmx.com. Answer BMX products are distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports www.eciimports.com.