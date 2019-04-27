2019 UCI Supercross Round 1 & 2 Schedule, Live Video & Links
The 2019 UCI Supercross World Cup series kicks off with opening rounds 1 & 2 this weekend indoor at Manchester, England.
Here’s a schedule and collection of links that should help you find all the information you should need for following the racing and results over the weekend. The schedule has local starting times for many major cities world wide.
Schedule
Round 1 on Saturday 27 April race starts in Manchester at 14:00
|Auckland
|1:00am (Sunday)
|London
|2:00pm
|Los Angeles
|6:00am
|Melbourne
|11:00pm
|New York
|9:00am
|Phoenix (RTB)
|6:00am
Round 2 on Sunday 28 April racing starts in Manchester at 16:00
|Auckland
|3:00am (Monday)
|London
|4:00pm
|Los Angeles
|8:00am
|Melbourne
|1:00am (Monday)
|New York
|11:00am
|Phoenix (RTB)
|8:00am
Live Stream
Links
- www.britishcycling.org.uk/bmxsxworldcup official British Cycling world cup site
- bmxlive.tv/2019-uci-bmx-supercross-world-cup-tour for full 2019 tour dates
- www.bmx-results.com for Supercross Rankings & Live Results
- www.youtube.com/user/bmxlivetv for Live Stream
- www.facebook.com/UCIBMXSupercross for up to the minute updates
Posted in: News