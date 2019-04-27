  • BMX Gear Calculator iPhone/iPad app

News

2019 UCI Supercross Round 1 & 2 Schedule, Live Video & Links

The 2019 UCI Supercross World Cup series kicks off with opening rounds 1 & 2 this weekend indoor at Manchester, England.

Here’s a schedule and collection of links that should help you find all the information you should need for following the racing and results over the weekend. The schedule has local starting times for many major cities world wide.

Schedule

Round 1 on Saturday 27 April race starts in Manchester at 14:00

Auckland1:00am (Sunday)
London2:00pm
Los Angeles6:00am
Melbourne11:00pm
New York9:00am
Phoenix (RTB)6:00am

Round 2 on Sunday 28 April racing starts in Manchester at 16:00

Auckland3:00am (Monday)
London4:00pm
Los Angeles8:00am
Melbourne1:00am (Monday)
New York11:00am
Phoenix (RTB)8:00am

Live Stream

Links

Share Button
|

Posted in: News