2019 UCI Supercross Round 1 & 2 Schedule, Live Video & Links

The 2019 UCI Supercross World Cup series kicks off with opening rounds 1 & 2 this weekend indoor at Manchester, England.

Here’s a schedule and collection of links that should help you find all the information you should need for following the racing and results over the weekend. The schedule has local starting times for many major cities world wide.

Schedule

Round 1 on Saturday 27 April race starts in Manchester at 14:00

Auckland 1:00am (Sunday) London 2:00pm Los Angeles 6:00am Melbourne 11:00pm New York 9:00am Phoenix (RTB) 6:00am

Round 2 on Sunday 28 April racing starts in Manchester at 16:00

Auckland 3:00am (Monday) London 4:00pm Los Angeles 8:00am Melbourne 1:00am (Monday) New York 11:00am Phoenix (RTB) 8:00am

Live Stream

Links