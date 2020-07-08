2020 UCI BMX World Championships Cancelled

Following extensive discussions with the event’s organising committee, the 2020 UCI BMX World Championships, which had been scheduled to take place in Houston (USA) on 26-31 May and which had previously been postponed, have unfortunately been cancelled at the request of the organisers. Despite its best efforts to come up with an alternative, the UCI regrets to announce that there will be no UCI World Championships in the discipline in 2020. The next World Championships will be held on 17-22 August 2021 in Papendal (Netherlands), after the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

As for the 2020 UCI BMX Supercross World Cup, the two rounds scheduled for Rock Hill (USA) are going ahead and will take place on 6-7 November.

Read the full announcement: uci.org/inside-uci/press-releases/uci-update-on-the-2020-uci-events-calendar