Product Spotlight: Tioga D Spyder EVO Pivotal Seat

Tioga’s D-Spyder seats have been evolving for over a decade. Last year we saw the release of the D-Spyder EVO, the seat and post combo that weighs in at a scant 125g. The only limitation is that it’s made for a 27.2 seat mast and is built to be slammed. The latest release is the D-Spyder EVO Pivotal. Still super light weight, sitting at 100g, but with the flexibility of being able to change the seat post. This opens up the seat to fit to any sized pivotal post, adjusting the angle and the height is only limited by the length of the post.

Check it out.

Manufacturer’s Description

Carbonite Construction

Lightweight Alloy Hardware

Allen Wrench Tool Included

L240mm x w100mm

100g

The EVOlution of the racing saddle. Sharing the same shape as the EVO with integrated seatpost, the EVO Pivotal’s swooping contour lines perfectly matches the fluid lines of modern BMX racing frames. At 240mm in length and just 100mm wide, the EVO is uniquely sleek and slim to ensure zero disruption under any riding motion. Custom lightweight alloy pivotal hardware accessible with special allen wrench (included) for seamless look. For those with a dedicated warm-up/cool-down saddle, the EVO pivotal is the ultimate race time saddle.

Tioga products are distributed across Australia by BMX International www.bmxinternational.com.au. See www.tiogausa.com for more information