BMX International Seeks Warehouse Team Member

Who else spotted the BMX International job ad on Seek? If working for the legendary Brisbane based BMX distributor sounds good to you make sure you check out the job description.

Bicycle Wholesale Warehouse Team Member – Monday to Friday – assisting customers with sales and product advice and processing & dispatching orders

Bicycle Wholesale Team Member

About Us:

We are a reputable Australian Family Owned Bicycles and Parts and Accessories Wholesaler which has been operating for over 40 years. We distribute to over 700 Retailers throughout Australia. We have a passion for the sport and the well respected brands that we sell. We aim to deliver outstanding Customer Service through friendly and knowledgeable advice, as well as accurate, reliable and timely dispatch of orders from our well stocked warehouse in Virginia (North Brisbane).

Role:

We are looking for a focus driven customer service and warehousing representative to join our team. This role would suit a self-motivated person who can work closely with other members in our team. Experience in the bicycle industry is a must. The role will require working in a warehouse environment with responsibilities to assist customers with sales and product advice; pick, pack, invoice and dispatch customer orders; unloading stock from containers, use our business computer software; and assisting with warehouse upkeep.

REQUIREMENTS:

3+ years in the bicycle industry (Essential)

Be physically fit and capable of lifting (upto 25kgs) (Essential)

Valid Drivers License (Essential)

Sound knowledge of cycling products (Essential)

Previous retail or wholesale sales experience

Clear communication skills

Ability to learn and remember product details

Attention to detail and the ability to manage tasks at hand

Customer Service focused

Safety conscious with an understanding and adherence to Workplace Health and Safety requirement

Forklift licence an advantage, but not necessary

Be computer literate

Be flexible with taking on additional duties

Be reliable and able to commit to ongoing work

Participate in stock take

Ensuring all work areas and warehouse storage is kept clean and well organised

Your application will include:

What customer service experience do you have?

What experience do you have in the Bicycle Industry?

How much notice are you required to give your current employer?

Why would you like to work for us?

How would this position fit in with your long-term goals?

2 References from the bicycle industry

BENEFITS:

Working hours will generally be Monday to Friday 8:30 – 5:00

Generous salary based on Award rate+ experience + possibility of bonuses

To work with a highly-skilled team selling the best products in the industry

Friendly and family oriented workplace

Apply via seek.com.au/job/50206490