BMX International Seeks Warehouse Team Member
Who else spotted the BMX International job ad on Seek? If working for the legendary Brisbane based BMX distributor sounds good to you make sure you check out the job description.
Bicycle Wholesale Warehouse Team Member – Monday to Friday – assisting customers with sales and product advice and processing & dispatching orders
Bicycle Wholesale Team Member
About Us:
We are a reputable Australian Family Owned Bicycles and Parts and Accessories Wholesaler which has been operating for over 40 years. We distribute to over 700 Retailers throughout Australia. We have a passion for the sport and the well respected brands that we sell. We aim to deliver outstanding Customer Service through friendly and knowledgeable advice, as well as accurate, reliable and timely dispatch of orders from our well stocked warehouse in Virginia (North Brisbane).
Role:
We are looking for a focus driven customer service and warehousing representative to join our team. This role would suit a self-motivated person who can work closely with other members in our team. Experience in the bicycle industry is a must. The role will require working in a warehouse environment with responsibilities to assist customers with sales and product advice; pick, pack, invoice and dispatch customer orders; unloading stock from containers, use our business computer software; and assisting with warehouse upkeep.
REQUIREMENTS:
- 3+ years in the bicycle industry (Essential)
- Be physically fit and capable of lifting (upto 25kgs) (Essential)
- Valid Drivers License (Essential)
- Sound knowledge of cycling products (Essential)
- Previous retail or wholesale sales experience
- Clear communication skills
- Ability to learn and remember product details
- Attention to detail and the ability to manage tasks at hand
- Customer Service focused
- Safety conscious with an understanding and adherence to Workplace Health and Safety requirement
- Forklift licence an advantage, but not necessary
- Be computer literate
- Be flexible with taking on additional duties
- Be reliable and able to commit to ongoing work
- Participate in stock take
- Ensuring all work areas and warehouse storage is kept clean and well organised
Your application will include:
- What customer service experience do you have?
- What experience do you have in the Bicycle Industry?
- How much notice are you required to give your current employer?
- Why would you like to work for us?
- How would this position fit in with your long-term goals?
- 2 References from the bicycle industry
BENEFITS:
- Working hours will generally be Monday to Friday 8:30 – 5:00
- Generous salary based on Award rate+ experience + possibility of bonuses
- To work with a highly-skilled team selling the best products in the industry
- Friendly and family oriented workplace
Apply via seek.com.au/job/50206490
