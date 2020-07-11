ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 17 “Here Comes Sickness”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

In this episode of ECITV Michael Bias joins us again for the whole show. We discuss new product/industry news, a job that’s up for grabs at BMX International, and cancelled events. We also discuss Alloy vs Carbon rims in the Bias Opinion.

Show Us Ya Bike will change to being run every second week and will return next week, get your entries in at ecitv.com.au/bike

General Discussion (Jump to 0:33)

New products

Answer tapered fork with 20 mm dropout in Matte black

bmxultra.com/news/product-spotlight-answer-dagger-tapered-20mm-forks/

Tioga EVO pivotal saddle 100g seat with the flexibility of running your own pivotal post

bmxultra.com/news/product-spotlight-tioga-d-spyder-evo-pivotal-seat/

bmxultra.com/news/product-spotlight-tioga-d-spyder-evo-pivotal-seat/

WIAWIS frames and forks will be available in Australia soon

facebook.com/wiawis.australia/

facebook.com/wiawis.australia/

facebook.com/wiawis.australia/ We got confirmation that Profile’s AC-2 hub will have a redesigned Titanium axle and driver

The classic ACS Z-Mags are now discontinued

Jobs

BMX International are on Seek with a Customer Service and Warehousing Representative job

seek.com.au/job/50206490

Cancelled events

Victorian State championships

bmxultra.com/news/2020-victorian-bmx-state-championships-cancelled/

World Championships

uci.org/inside-uci/press-releases/uci-update-on-the-2020-uci-events-calendar

uci.org/inside-uci/press-releases/uci-update-on-the-2020-uci-events-calendar

Queensland State Championships will be moved from Ipswich BMXQ are looking for a suitable replacement venue

bmxq.org.au/2020-bmx-qld-state-championships-announcement

bmxq.org.au/2020-bmx-qld-state-championships-announcement

Bias Opinion (Jump to 17:35)

We talk to Michael Bias about Alloy vs Carbon rims and it blew out to a whole lot more about wheels, tire pressures, etc

Bloopers (Jump to 33:19)

