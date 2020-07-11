    News

    ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 17 “Here Comes Sickness”

    In this episode of ECITV Michael Bias joins us again for the whole show. We discuss new product/industry news, a job that’s up for grabs at BMX International, and cancelled events. We also discuss Alloy vs Carbon rims in the Bias Opinion.

    Show Us Ya Bike will change to being run every second week and will return next week, get your entries in at ecitv.com.au/bike

    General Discussion (Jump to 0:33)

    New products

    Jobs

    Cancelled events

    Bias Opinion (Jump to 17:35)

    We talk to Michael Bias about Alloy vs Carbon rims and it blew out to a whole lot more about wheels, tire pressures, etc

    Bloopers (Jump to 33:19)

    Thanks to everyone who contributed to this episode and a special thanks to Answer BMX, ECI BMX, bmxultra.com and Supercross BMX Australia for their ongoing support. A massive shout out to our subscribers.

