2020 Victorian BMX State Championships Cancelled

BMX Victoria media release

RE: 2020 Victorian BMX State Championships

5pm, Wednesday 8th July 2020 – The health & safety of the Victorian BMX community has been and continues to be the number one priority for BMX Victoria.

As a result of the announcement for Metropolitan Melbourne (& Mitchell Shire) going into a six week lockdown at 11:59pm this evening, the board of BMX Victoria have made the tough decision to cancel the 2020 BMXV State Championships that were scheduled to be held in Bendigo from September 11-13.

This has not been an easy decision to come to and the Board would like to express their thanks for the work done until this point for planning the event by the City of Greater Bendigo, Bendigo BMX Club, Sports Marketing Australia & The State Championships organising committee.

State Championships are a great celebration of our sport and enjoyed not just by riders on the track, but also the BMX Community around the track and in the pits. The social distancing measures required to ensure the safety of all participants would not be possible for the number of people expected at the event. We appreciate there may be some frustration as a result of this decision, and want to ensure the BMX Community that this has been an absolute last resort.

We look forward to seeing the curve flattened and racing able to recommence across the whole state when safe to do so. The Board & staff of BMXV are continuing to work within Government restrictions to ensure we are ready for this, when safe to do so. Any updates on future dates and events will be made as soon as we see a clear path for the sport to continue. Until then, stay home if you can, stay safe & stay healthy.