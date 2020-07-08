    News

    Product Spotlight: Answer Dagger Tapered 20mm forks

    Answer BMX, market leader in after market carbon forks, have rounded out their fork Dagger offerings with the release of the Dagger with a 1 1/8″ to 1.5″ tapered steerer tube and 20mm dropouts.

    The tapered steer tube range now comes in four different configurations

    • 20″ with 3/8″ dropouts
    • 20″ with 20mm dropouts
    • 24″ with 3/8″ dropouts
    • 24″ with 20mm dropouts

    Manufacturer’s Description

    The tapered Answer Dagger carbon fork is a lightweight race fork made from a 4K thread count carbon fiber weave with an all aluminum 7000 series tapered steer tube, 7000 series CNCd drop outs, and distinctive matte black finish.

    Details:

    • Aluminum 1-piece 1-1/8″ to 1.5″ steer tube
    • Thickened crown area
    • 10 or 20mm axle options
    • Built in compression device

    Weights:

    • 20? 3/8? – 1LB 10oz
    • 20? 20mm – 1LB 10.2oz
    • 24? 3/8? – 1LB 11.2oz
    • 24? 20mm – 1LB 12oz

    We believe these will be available in Australia soon.

    Answer BMX products are distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports (www.eciimports.com).

    Share Button
    |

    Posted in: News