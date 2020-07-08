Product Spotlight: Answer Dagger Tapered 20mm forks
Answer BMX, market leader in after market carbon forks, have rounded out their fork Dagger offerings with the release of the Dagger with a 1 1/8″ to 1.5″ tapered steerer tube and 20mm dropouts.
The tapered steer tube range now comes in four different configurations
- 20″ with 3/8″ dropouts
- 20″ with 20mm dropouts
- 24″ with 3/8″ dropouts
- 24″ with 20mm dropouts
Manufacturer’s Description
The tapered Answer Dagger carbon fork is a lightweight race fork made from a 4K thread count carbon fiber weave with an all aluminum 7000 series tapered steer tube, 7000 series CNCd drop outs, and distinctive matte black finish.
Details:
- Aluminum 1-piece 1-1/8″ to 1.5″ steer tube
- Thickened crown area
- 10 or 20mm axle options
- Built in compression device
Weights:
- 20? 3/8? – 1LB 10oz
- 20? 20mm – 1LB 10.2oz
- 24? 3/8? – 1LB 11.2oz
- 24? 20mm – 1LB 12oz
We believe these will be available in Australia soon.
Answer BMX products are distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports (www.eciimports.com).
