Product Spotlight: Answer Dagger Tapered 20mm forks

Answer BMX, market leader in after market carbon forks, have rounded out their fork Dagger offerings with the release of the Dagger with a 1 1/8″ to 1.5″ tapered steerer tube and 20mm dropouts.

The tapered steer tube range now comes in four different configurations

20″ with 3/8″ dropouts

20″ with 20mm dropouts

24″ with 3/8″ dropouts

24″ with 20mm dropouts

Manufacturer’s Description

The tapered Answer Dagger carbon fork is a lightweight race fork made from a 4K thread count carbon fiber weave with an all aluminum 7000 series tapered steer tube, 7000 series CNCd drop outs, and distinctive matte black finish.

Details:

Aluminum 1-piece 1-1/8″ to 1.5″ steer tube

Thickened crown area

10 or 20mm axle options

Built in compression device

Weights:

20? 3/8? – 1LB 10oz

20? 20mm – 1LB 10.2oz

24? 3/8? – 1LB 11.2oz

24? 20mm – 1LB 12oz

We believe these will be available in Australia soon.

Answer BMX products are distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports (www.eciimports.com).