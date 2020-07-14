Buy BSX Tees and Help The Royal Children’s Hospital

The Answer/SSquared BSX2020 tees are now available on eBay. The more you buy the more you save. Get in early for Christmas, birthdays, bribery, or even his and hers wedding presents. 100% of the profits from the BSX tees is donated to the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The Answer/SSquared BSX2020 tees are uniquely designed and printed by the crew at Phirebird Designs on high quality tees. The tees are strictly limited edition, so you will need to make sure you get in early to avoid disappointment.

High quality print on a quality AS tee.

Print is on the front only.

See sizing chart in photos for measurements.

Discounts when you buy more than one.

Answer/SSquared are a long time sponsors of the BSX charity event held each year in January in Kinglake Victoria, Australia.

100% of funds raised from the event are donated to the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation in Melbourne.

Buy Now

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006, BSX has raised over $50,000 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.

Please note the estimated shipping dates may be incorrect and there may be delays beyond our control due to COVID.