ECITV Interview Zach from Alienation BMX

Zach Taylor VP of Alienation BMX and the brains behind the brand that dominates the rim market joined us for a rare interview.

Zach gives the origin story of the Alienation brand and touches on the history and the development of the current line up of products. He talks about new product including the soon to be released ACME super light weight carbon rims and the current status of the carbon Zenith hubs. He touches on the Alienation apparel line that’s in the works. There’s also quite a bit of in depth information about the Alienation TCS (Tubeless compatible system).

Want to know more?

Alienation BMX is distributed across Australia by ECI Imports (eciimports.com)

Visit

Website: alienationbmx.com

Instagram: @alienationbmx

Facebook: @alienationbmx

