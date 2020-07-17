Product Spotlight: 2021 Chase Edge

The 2021 Chase Edge complete bikes are loaded with goodies and are set to hit bike shops around the world around the end of the month. The Edge is a well priced feature rich race bike that not only looks good but great value for money.

Manufacturer’s Description

The 2021 CHASE Edge is a pure bred BMX race designed machine.

It’s our most sought after Race bike for riders looking to get serious about BMX racing. With our deep history in BMX racing and our attention to detail, you know you are getting a top notch bike! Loaded with some of todays top brands in BMX racing, the Chase Edge will give you the edge over your competition and help you get on your way to #winwithChase

The CHASE Edge has some of the best parts made for a complete BMX race bike : TIOGA Tires, KMC Chain, TEKTRO brakes, INSIGHT chainring, grips, chain tensioners, and Pivotal seat/seat post combo, as well as a rear cassette hub. All these parts together help give you the Edge over your competition, and to make the CHASE Edge one of the most dialed in complete bikes in BMX.

Two Colour Options

The 2021 Chase Edge LINE UP is offered in 8 different sizes, each in 2 color OPTIONS, giving you the perfect size option for just about any BMX racers needs : Micro 18?, Mini, Junior, Expert, Expert XL, Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Cruiser

Geometry

Frame Size TT CS min LR AF SA HT SPL BBH Wheels Micro 16.25?

412.75 mm 10.85?

275.6 mm 1.8?

46 mm 71° 69° 4?

100 mm 8?

203.5 mm 10.25?

254 mm 18×1? Mini 17.25?

438.15 mm 12.25?

312 mm 1.8?

46 mm 72° 70° 4.33?

110 mm 8.8?

225 mm 10.6?

269.2 mm 20×1-1/8? Junior 18.75?

476.25 mm 12.5?

317.5 mm 1.8?

46 mm 73° 72° 4.33?

110 mm 8.8?

225 mm 10.6?

269.2 mm 20×1-1/8? Expert 19.75?

501.65 mm 13?

330.2 mm 1.8?

46 mm 73° 72° 4.33?

110 mm 8.8?

225 mm 11?

279.4 mm 20×1-3/8? Expert XL 20?

508 mm 13.5?

353 mm 1.8?

46 mm 73° 72° 4.7?

120 mm 8.8?

225 mm 11.5?

292.1 mm 20×1.50? Pro 20.5?

520.7 mm 14?

355.6 mm 1.8?

46 mm 74° 72° 4.7?

120 mm 9.4?

238 mm 11?

279.4 mm 20×1.75? Pro XL 21?

533.4 mm 14.15?

359.4 mm 1.8?

46 mm 74° 72° 4.7?

120 mm 9.3?

238 mm 11.5?

292.1 mm 20×1.75? Cruiser 21.5?

546.1 mm 14.5?

368.3 mm 1.8?

46 mm 74° 71° 4.7?

120 mm 10.6?

270 mm 12?

304.8 mm 24×1.75?

Pick one up from a store near you.

Chase is distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports (www.eciimports.com)