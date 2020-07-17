Product Spotlight: 2021 Chase Edge
The 2021 Chase Edge complete bikes are loaded with goodies and are set to hit bike shops around the world around the end of the month. The Edge is a well priced feature rich race bike that not only looks good but great value for money.
Manufacturer’s Description
The 2021 CHASE Edge is a pure bred BMX race designed machine.
It’s our most sought after Race bike for riders looking to get serious about BMX racing. With our deep history in BMX racing and our attention to detail, you know you are getting a top notch bike! Loaded with some of todays top brands in BMX racing, the Chase Edge will give you the edge over your competition and help you get on your way to #winwithChase
The CHASE Edge has some of the best parts made for a complete BMX race bike : TIOGA Tires, KMC Chain, TEKTRO brakes, INSIGHT chainring, grips, chain tensioners, and Pivotal seat/seat post combo, as well as a rear cassette hub. All these parts together help give you the Edge over your competition, and to make the CHASE Edge one of the most dialed in complete bikes in BMX.
Two Colour Options
The 2021 Chase Edge LINE UP is offered in 8 different sizes, each in 2 color OPTIONS, giving you the perfect size option for just about any BMX racers needs : Micro 18?, Mini, Junior, Expert, Expert XL, Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Cruiser
Gallery
Geometry
|Frame Size
|TT
|CS min
|LR
|AF
|SA
|HT
|SPL
|BBH
|Wheels
|Micro
|16.25?
412.75 mm
|10.85?
275.6 mm
|1.8?
46 mm
|71°
|69°
|4?
100 mm
|8?
203.5 mm
|10.25?
254 mm
|18×1?
|Mini
|17.25?
438.15 mm
|12.25?
312 mm
|1.8?
46 mm
|72°
|70°
|4.33?
110 mm
|8.8?
225 mm
|10.6?
269.2 mm
|20×1-1/8?
|Junior
|18.75?
476.25 mm
|12.5?
317.5 mm
|1.8?
46 mm
|73°
|72°
|4.33?
110 mm
|8.8?
225 mm
|10.6?
269.2 mm
|20×1-1/8?
|Expert
|19.75?
501.65 mm
|13?
330.2 mm
|1.8?
46 mm
|73°
|72°
|4.33?
110 mm
|8.8?
225 mm
|11?
279.4 mm
|20×1-3/8?
|Expert XL
|20?
508 mm
|13.5?
353 mm
|1.8?
46 mm
|73°
|72°
|4.7?
120 mm
|8.8?
225 mm
|11.5?
292.1 mm
|20×1.50?
|Pro
|20.5?
520.7 mm
|14?
355.6 mm
|1.8?
46 mm
|74°
|72°
|4.7?
120 mm
|9.4?
238 mm
|11?
279.4 mm
|20×1.75?
|Pro XL
|21?
533.4 mm
|14.15?
359.4 mm
|1.8?
46 mm
|74°
|72°
|4.7?
120 mm
|9.3?
238 mm
|11.5?
292.1 mm
|20×1.75?
|Cruiser
|21.5?
546.1 mm
|14.5?
368.3 mm
|1.8?
46 mm
|74°
|71°
|4.7?
120 mm
|10.6?
270 mm
|12?
304.8 mm
|24×1.75?
Pick one up from a store near you.
Chase is distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports (www.eciimports.com)
Posted in: News