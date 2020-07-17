    News

    Product Spotlight: 2021 Chase Edge

    The 2021 Chase Edge complete bikes are loaded with goodies and are set to hit bike shops around the world around the end of the month. The Edge is a well priced feature rich race bike that not only looks good but great value for money.

    Manufacturer’s Description

    The 2021 CHASE Edge is a pure bred BMX race designed machine.
    It’s our most sought after Race bike for riders looking to get serious about BMX racing. With our deep history in BMX racing and our attention to detail, you know you are getting a top notch bike! Loaded with some of todays top brands in BMX racing, the Chase Edge will give you the edge over your competition and help you get on your way to #winwithChase

    The CHASE Edge has some of the best parts made for a complete BMX race bike : TIOGA Tires, KMC Chain, TEKTRO brakes, INSIGHT chainring, grips, chain tensioners, and Pivotal seat/seat post combo, as well as a rear cassette hub. All these parts together help give you the Edge over your competition, and to make the CHASE Edge one of the most dialed in complete bikes in BMX.

    Two Colour Options

    The 2021 Chase Edge LINE UP is offered in 8 different sizes, each in 2 color OPTIONS, giving you the perfect size option for just about any BMX racers needs : Micro 18?, Mini, Junior, Expert, Expert XL, Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Cruiser

    Geometry

    Frame SizeTTCS minLRAFSAHTSPLBBHWheels
    Micro 16.25?
    412.75 mm    		10.85?
    275.6 mm    		1.8?
    46 mm    		71°69°4?
    100 mm    		8?
    203.5 mm    		10.25?
    254 mm    		18×1?
    Mini 17.25?
    438.15 mm    		12.25?
    312 mm    		1.8?
    46 mm    		72°70°4.33?
    110 mm    		8.8?
    225 mm    		10.6?
    269.2 mm    		20×1-1/8?
    Junior 18.75?
    476.25 mm    		12.5?
    317.5 mm    		1.8?
    46 mm    		73°72°4.33?
    110 mm    		8.8?
    225 mm    		10.6?
    269.2 mm    		20×1-1/8?
    Expert19.75?
    501.65 mm    		13?
    330.2 mm    		1.8?
    46 mm    		73°72°4.33?
    110 mm    		8.8?
    225 mm    		11?
    279.4 mm    		20×1-3/8?
    Expert XL20?
    508 mm    		13.5?
    353 mm    		1.8?
    46 mm    		73°72°4.7?
    120 mm    		8.8?
    225 mm    		11.5?
    292.1 mm    		20×1.50?
    Pro20.5?
    520.7 mm    		14?
    355.6 mm    		1.8?
    46 mm    		74°72°4.7?
    120 mm    		9.4?
    238 mm    		11?
    279.4 mm    		20×1.75?
    Pro XL21?
    533.4 mm    		14.15?
    359.4 mm    		1.8?
    46 mm    		74°72°4.7?
    120 mm    		9.3?
    238 mm    		11.5?
    292.1 mm    		20×1.75?
    Cruiser21.5?
    546.1 mm    		14.5?
    368.3 mm    		1.8?
    46 mm    		74°71°4.7?
    120 mm    		10.6?
    270 mm    		12?
    304.8 mm    		24×1.75?

    Pick one up from a store near you.

    Chase is distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports (www.eciimports.com)

