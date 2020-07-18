ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 18 “Sweet Young Thing Ain’t Sweet No More”
We had so much fun with Michael Bias joining us last week for the whole show we thought we’d invite a guest this week too. With the help of Ryan Whitling we discuss new products announced this week and how the current stage 3 restriction in Victoria are affecting his local club Lilydale BMX. We also have 4 new bikes in the Answer BMX Show Us Ya Bike competition.
General Discussion (Jump to 0:44)
- 2021 Chase Edge Complete bikes are now available for pre-order at all good bike shops
Should be available late July
- BSX2020 tees available on eBay
Good stock of Adult sizes from Small to 4XL
ebay.com.au/itm/BSX2020-Answer-SSquared-BMX-Tee/203046120460
- Prototype Speedline hubs
Disc and traditional options
“Virtually no drag”
Photos look like 20/15mm combo
More information to come
www.instagram.com/p/CCnfsJ_gyBj/
- Alienation BMX podcast
ecitv.com.au/interview-with-zach-from-alienation-bmx/
- S1 Body Armour review on bmxultra.com
bmxultra.com/review/gear/s1-bmx-race-safety-jacket-body-armour/
- ODI announced a new trucker cap
odigrips.com/store/catalogsearch/result/?q=california
- How does this second round of lockdowns affect Lilydale BMX club?
The Answer BMX Show Us Ya Bike (Jump to 13:26)
Send in your entries via our form at ecitv.com.au/bike
Bloopers (Jump to 28:16)
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this episode and a special thanks to Answer BMX, ECI BMX, bmxultra.com and Supercross BMX Australia for their ongoing support. A massive shout out to our subscribers.
Got some feedback?
We’d love to hear from you! Good or bad, as Gary says we’re big boys, we can take it. Email ecitv@bmxultra.com
Like what you see?
Make sure you show your love, like it, comment, subscribe, and share it with your friends
Make sure you visit ecitv.com.au, bmxultra.com and eciimports.com.
Posted in: News