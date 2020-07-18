ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 18 “Sweet Young Thing Ain’t Sweet No More”

We had so much fun with Michael Bias joining us last week for the whole show we thought we’d invite a guest this week too. With the help of Ryan Whitling we discuss new products announced this week and how the current stage 3 restriction in Victoria are affecting his local club Lilydale BMX. We also have 4 new bikes in the Answer BMX Show Us Ya Bike competition.

General Discussion (Jump to 0:44)

2021 Chase Edge Complete bikes are now available for pre-order at all good bike shops

Should be available late July

Should be available late July BSX2020 tees available on eBay

Good stock of Adult sizes from Small to 4XL

ebay.com.au/itm/BSX2020-Answer-SSquared-BMX-Tee/203046120460

Good stock of Adult sizes from Small to 4XL ebay.com.au/itm/BSX2020-Answer-SSquared-BMX-Tee/203046120460 Prototype Speedline hubs

Disc and traditional options

“Virtually no drag”

Photos look like 20/15mm combo

More information to come

www.instagram.com/p/CCnfsJ_gyBj/

Disc and traditional options “Virtually no drag” Photos look like 20/15mm combo More information to come www.instagram.com/p/CCnfsJ_gyBj/ Alienation BMX podcast

ecitv.com.au/interview-with-zach-from-alienation-bmx/

ecitv.com.au/interview-with-zach-from-alienation-bmx/ S1 Body Armour review on bmxultra.com

bmxultra.com/review/gear/s1-bmx-race-safety-jacket-body-armour/

bmxultra.com/review/gear/s1-bmx-race-safety-jacket-body-armour/ ODI announced a new trucker cap

odigrips.com/store/catalogsearch/result/?q=california

odigrips.com/store/catalogsearch/result/?q=california How does this second round of lockdowns affect Lilydale BMX club?

The Answer BMX Show Us Ya Bike (Jump to 13:26)

Send in your entries via our form at ecitv.com.au/bike

Bloopers (Jump to 28:16)

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this episode and a special thanks to Answer BMX, ECI BMX, bmxultra.com and Supercross BMX Australia for their ongoing support. A massive shout out to our subscribers.

Got some feedback?

We’d love to hear from you! Good or bad, as Gary says we’re big boys, we can take it. Email ecitv@bmxultra.com

Like what you see?

Make sure you show your love, like it, comment, subscribe, and share it with your friends

Make sure you visit ecitv.com.au, bmxultra.com and eciimports.com.