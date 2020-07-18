    News

    ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 18 “Sweet Young Thing Ain’t Sweet No More”

    We had so much fun with Michael Bias joining us last week for the whole show we thought we’d invite a guest this week too. With the help of Ryan Whitling we discuss new products announced this week and how the current stage 3 restriction in Victoria are affecting his local club Lilydale BMX. We also have 4 new bikes in the Answer BMX Show Us Ya Bike competition.

    General Discussion (Jump to 0:44)

    The Answer BMX Show Us Ya Bike (Jump to 13:26)

    Send in your entries via our form at ecitv.com.au/bike

    Bloopers (Jump to 28:16)

    Thanks to everyone who contributed to this episode and a special thanks to Answer BMX, ECI BMX, bmxultra.com and Supercross BMX Australia for their ongoing support. A massive shout out to our subscribers.

