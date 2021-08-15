    News

    2021 UCI BMX World Championships Schedule and Links

    The 2021 UCI BMX World Championships returns after being cancelled in 2020. Papendal, Netherlands, has already hosted numerous world class events and will be the perfect stage for this years Elite only world championships. There are some big names missing, Connor Fields and Anthony Dean come to mind in the Elite men’s class, while Rebecca Petch is missing from Elite women’s. And a last minute withdrawal is Olympic silver medallist Kye Whyte who announced he will be missing the rest of the season after being diagnosed with COVID. While some of the favourites may not be at the World Champs we know that regardless of the outcome where going to be in for some great racing.

    Elite racing starts at 9:00 am on Sunday 22 August local Papendal time.

    Auckland7:00 pm
    London8:00 am
    Los Angeles12:00 am (midnight)
    Melbourne5:00 pm
    New York3:00 am

    Schedule (Papendal local times)

    Friday 20 August

    8:0016:30Accreditation Center Open
    9:009:45Team Managers Meeting
    10:0012:30Riders’ Confirmation UCI BMX World Championships
    13:0016:00Official Training – Championships Categories

    Saturday 21 August

    12:0016:30Accreditation Center Open
    10:0011:30UCI BMX Forum
    13:0016:00Official Training – Championships Categories

    Sunday 22 August

    8:3014:00Accreditation Center Open
    7:409:00Warm-Up
    9:0012:15UCI BMX World Championships Race – Motos & 1/8 finals MJ, WJ, WE, ME
    12:1512:20Flag hand over to UCI BMX World Championships Host Nation for 2022
    13:2015:10UCI BMX World Championships Race 1/4 , 1/2 and finals MJ, WJ, WE, ME
    15:1015:30Prize-giving Ceremony UCI BMX World Championships

    Live Stream

    Looking for the live stream? So are we, we will post it as soon as we can track it down.

    Please beware of paid services to watch the World Championships stream, there’s usually a free stream on YouTube. The World Cup events earlier this year were streamed at youtube.com/c/Olympics.

    Links

