2021 UCI BMX World Championships Schedule and Links

The 2021 UCI BMX World Championships returns after being cancelled in 2020. Papendal, Netherlands, has already hosted numerous world class events and will be the perfect stage for this years Elite only world championships. There are some big names missing, Connor Fields and Anthony Dean come to mind in the Elite men’s class, while Rebecca Petch is missing from Elite women’s. And a last minute withdrawal is Olympic silver medallist Kye Whyte who announced he will be missing the rest of the season after being diagnosed with COVID. While some of the favourites may not be at the World Champs we know that regardless of the outcome where going to be in for some great racing.

Elite racing starts at 9:00 am on Sunday 22 August local Papendal time.

Auckland 7:00 pm London 8:00 am Los Angeles 12:00 am (midnight) Melbourne 5:00 pm New York 3:00 am

Schedule (Papendal local times)

Friday 20 August

8:00 16:30 Accreditation Center Open 9:00 9:45 Team Managers Meeting 10:00 12:30 Riders’ Confirmation UCI BMX World Championships 13:00 16:00 Official Training – Championships Categories

Saturday 21 August

12:00 16:30 Accreditation Center Open 10:00 11:30 UCI BMX Forum 13:00 16:00 Official Training – Championships Categories

Sunday 22 August

Schedule

8:30 14:00 Accreditation Center Open 7:40 9:00 Warm-Up 9:00 12:15 UCI BMX World Championships Race – Motos & 1/8 finals MJ, WJ, WE, ME 12:15 12:20 Flag hand over to UCI BMX World Championships Host Nation for 2022 13:20 15:10 UCI BMX World Championships Race 1/4 , 1/2 and finals MJ, WJ, WE, ME 15:10 15:30 Prize-giving Ceremony UCI BMX World Championships

Live Stream

Looking for the live stream? So are we, we will post it as soon as we can track it down.

Please beware of paid services to watch the World Championships stream, there’s usually a free stream on YouTube. The World Cup events earlier this year were streamed at youtube.com/c/Olympics.

