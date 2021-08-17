ECITV: Episode 45 “This Is Our Day” (World Championships Special) – ECITV Australia’s only 100% BMX Racing Show

ECITV Ep 45 “This Is Our Day” (World Championships Special)

With the World Championships coming up this weekend we’ve decided to record an unscheduled special episode.

New Zealand Elite Champion Michael Bias joins us for a Pre-World Championships special with the World’s set to take place this weekend at Papendal in the Netherlands. Get the down low on the riders in all of the elite classes, the track, and a whole lot more.

Michael lets us in on his own injury and has even promised to try to get some pre and post world champs interviews for us. Keep an eye out for that over the coming week.

