We rediscovered an old DVD that we put together from the Australian Championships in Cairns in 2005, and it’s now uploaded to YouTube for you all to see. We hope you enjoy this little piece of Aussie BMX racing history. There’s some true racing legends who appear in this video, among them are a young Sam Willoughby and Caroline Buchanan.

Back in the day bmxultra.com put together a video series called Homebrew, we covered a fair bit of racing but didn’t keep any of the discs, or at least we haven’t been able to find them. The bmxultra.com’s Homebrew: Aussie Titles 2005 DVD resurfaced so we thought we’d share it with you here.

Here’s the original liner notes:

The 2005 Australian BMX Championships were held in the tropical heat of Cairns over the Easter Weekend. Once again Luke Madill and Kamakazi, who have dominated the Elite Mens class of late, would take to battle it out for the Aussie crown. In 2005 they were joined by a world class field that included the likes of Tony Harvey, John Johnston, Scott Taylor, Travis Turesson, Tiger Robinson, Mike Fenwick (2004 Junior Elite World Champ), and Wade Bootes (one of Australia’s most successful BMXers to date). The talent in the combined Women’s Elite Class was mind blowing, including names such as Tanya Bailey, Melissa Mankowski, Nicole Callisto and Renee Junga.

The DVD contains:

Elite Class 20 inch motos and finals

Cruiser finals

Jnr Elite, Snr Elite, 15-16, 17-29, 40-44 and Under 18 Ladies

Jnr Elite, Snr Elite, 15-16, 17-29, 40-44 and Under 18 Ladies 20 Inch finals

Male: 14, 17, 17 & Over, 19-29, 30-34, 35-39 and 40-44

Female: 17 Girls and 19 & Over ladies

Male: 14, 17, 17 & Over, 19-29, 30-34, 35-39 and 40-44 Female: 17 Girls and 19 & Over ladies Original Music by Aussie bands

Ground, Standing Tall, Subnormal & Beaten By William

Running time: 46:45

Released: September 2005