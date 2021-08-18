Product Spotlight: Bob Haro Designs Team Jersey

There was once a time where Haro was one of the coolest brands on the planet. Almost everyone ran a Haro plate, Haro helmet visor and or Haro race gear. They had a quality and style that was unmatched. Bob Haro is a legend, a pioneer in BMX, more specifically freestyle, but also created some of the most iconic designs and illustrations in BMX. You can find out more about Bob Haro in an interview we did with him a few years back. He’s no longer associated with the Haro Bikes brand, but has been making quality clothing under the name Bob Haro Designs.

There’s a new Bob Haro Designs Team Jersey set for a September release. It may not have the same impact on the BMX scene as Haro gear did the in the 80’s, since everyone is on a team or in a custom jersey these days, but it still has all the quality and style of the earlier gear, and will still be a hot item among those who remember.

Manufacturer’s Description

Premium design and clean and classic Bob Haro designed graphics. This jersey is made to breathe when you’re going fast and on the gas. Brilliant and bold sublimated graphics and quality construction and finish details. The jersey utilizes premium fabrics and breathable mesh panels to keep you cool. Available in Adult sizes from Small to XXL.

The Bob Haro Designs Team Jerseys, and a whole lot more, are only available via the Bob Haro website at bobharo.com/bhd-team-jersey