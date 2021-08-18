Watch UCI BMX World Champs from Papendal via SBS On Demand

After digging for the link to the live stream for the 2021 UCI BMX World Championships from Papendal in Netherlands I’d discovered that the live stream will be available in Australia via SBS On Demand this Sunday. The stream starts at 9:15pm and runs through to 11:30pm (AEST). (This is a free service.)

What this means though is we will be missing out on seeing the early rounds of racing which includes the heats and 1/8 finals. The live stream should pick up from the start of the quarter finals.

Here’s the link sbs.com.au/ondemand

We haven’t been able to find any other international links so far, but will keep looking.