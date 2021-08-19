BSX2022: Gold Partner District Cycle Store

There’s only 144 days until BSX2022 and we are very excited to announce our newest partnership for BSX2022 , District Cycle Store will be joining us as a Gold partner.

Don’t forget to save the date, Monday 10 January 2022. We look forward to seeing you there.

Gold Partner: District Cycle Store

We’d like to welcome District Cycle Store back to our line up of partners. They are kicking in up a level and will be a Gold Partner at BSX2022. Brett Tyack, head honcho over at District Cycle Store, was a handy mid school BMX elite racer, originally out of Bendigo. He may not have raced for some time but he’s always kept his finger on the pulse when it comes to BMX racing. He’s a big fan of BSX, although he hasn’t competed at an event before he’s spent a lot of time riding the track. It’s no surprise that he’s getting in on the action.

We are very grateful to have District as a partner for BSX2022.

About District Cycle Store

District Cycle Store is located at 66 John Street Pakenham and sells the full range of complete bikes to cater for the whole family including BMX race products. They also offer a fully equipped workshop for servicing and repairs and restorations.

Want to know more? Visit districtcyclestore.com.au

Don’t forget if you can’t make it to the event you can still help us raise money for a great cause by form of donation or purchasing some merchandise. 100% of profits are donated to the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Look out for more announcements coming soon.

BSX2022 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com

Gold Partners

District Cycle Store (districtcyclestore.com.au)

Silver Partners

ECIBMX

Sqorz

Live Breathe Ride

Bronze Partners

IRC Tire

What is BSX?

BSX, short for Bicycle Supercross or Backyard Supercross, is an annual event that started in 2006. Since then the one on one elimination race has hosted thousands of BMX racers, and even dirt jumpers, from all over Australia, and around the globe.

With 100% of profits going to charity the event has raised well over $70,000 for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation and helped raise thousands of dollars for the Kinglake West Fire Brigade.

BSX2022 will be a special event, marking the 17 year anniversary of the backyard BMX bash.

WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX2022?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case. Everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

WANT TO BECOME A BSX2022 PARTNER?

Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006 BSX has raised $70,000 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.