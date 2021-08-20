Profile Racing’s Galaxy Dust Is Out Of This World.

Profile Racing are the benchmark in the BMX race scene when it comes to hubs, stems and cranks. Reliability, serviceability, weight, strength and price are among their more popular features.

All of their products are made in-house at the Profile factory in Florida, USA, but yet they can still compete with the prices of imported products coming out of Asia and still stand by their products offering great warranty support.

One thing that really sets them aside from the others are some of the awesome, and quite unique, limited edition colourway options. “No @anthonynapo Galaxy Rust part is the same…Anodized by hand with base colours of pink, blue, and yellow.” The Anthony Napolitan “Galaxy Rust” colour option, may not be for everyone, but being a limited edition colour it’s bound to sell out very fast. If you’re keen get your pre-orders in ASAP.

The Galaxy Rust will be available in the mini hubs, elite hubs and the “Mulville” Push stems (in both 48 & 53mm lengths) on August 30th.

Profile Racing products are distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports (www.eciimports.com)