ECITV: #MicInThePits 2021 Worlds Interviews Ep 1
Michael Bias took the time to wander around the pits for some behind the scenes interviews during Friday’s Practice ahead of the 2021 UCI BMX World Championships at Papendal Netherlands.
His guests included
- Kamren Larsen
- Laura Smulders
- Simone Christensen
- Kristens Krigers
- Aleksandr Katyshev
- David Graf
- Mitchel Schotman
- Cedric Butti
- Brandon Crain
- Mattia Furlan
- Philip Schaub
- Anderson Souza
- Izaac Kennedy
- Tanner Sebesta
- Jack Davis
- Max Cluer
- Jimmi Therkelsen
- Dorte Balle
- Aiko Gommers
- Wannes Magdelijns
