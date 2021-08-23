ECITV: #MicInThePits 2021 Worlds Interviews Ep 2

LANGUAGE WARNING: There will be some words in this video that some people may find offensive.

#MicInThePits 2021 Worlds Interviews Ep 2.

Once the 2021 World Championships finals were over Michael Bias took his mic extender for another walk around the pits for some more behind the scenes interviews. He might have got a whole lot more than he bargained for with Twan Van Gendt announcing his retirement from BMX racing, David Graf celebrating his third place finish, Mitchel Schotman is excited that he’s reached rockstar status, and a whole lot more.

His guests included

Twan Van Gendt,

Yoshi Nagasato,

Paddy Sharrock,

Mitchel Schotman,

David Graf,

Izaac Kennedy,

Renaud Blanc,

Eddie Clerte,

Jeremy Smith,

Payton Ridenour,

Martijn Jaspers,

Justin Kimmann,

Anderson Souza,

Robyn Gommers,

Puck Moonen (Twan’s Girlfriend)

Make sure you check it out.