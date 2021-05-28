2021 UCI Supercross R 3 & 4, Bogota Colombia, Schedule & Live Video Link

    News

    2021 UCI Supercross Round 3 & 4, Bogota Colombia, Schedule & Live Video Link

    The 2021 UCI Supercross World Cup series moves on to Bogota Colombia this weekend. It’s the final 2 rounds of Olympic Qualifying for country rankings, but I’d be surprised if there will be any big changes. Here’s the regionalised schedules and links for the live stream hosted by the Olympics on YouTube.

    Link: https://youtu.be/HLz8loSsmsY

    Schedule

    Round 3 on Saturday 29 May racing starts at Bogota at 12:00 (Local time) but the live feed looks to start at the commencement of the 1/4 finals.

    Live stream start time

    Auckland9:00 am (Sunday)
    London10:00 pm
    Los Angeles2:00 pm
    Melbourne7:00 am (Sunday)
    New York5:00 pm
    Bogota4:00 pm

    Racing Schedule

    Saturday 29 May 2021
    StartFinishActivity
    08:30 AM11:30 AMPractice
    12:00 PM11:35 PMRound 1
    1:15 PM1:50 PMLast Chance
    2:05 PM2:25 PMMen 1/16 Finals
    2:30 PM3:30 PM1/8 Finals
    4:00 PM4:32 PM1/4 Finals
    4:32 PM4:38 PM1/2 Finals
    4:56 PM5:20 PMFinals

    Link: https://youtu.be/CJrnpU73wkM

    Round 4 on Sunday 30 May racing starts at Bogota at 12:00 (Local time) but the live feed looks to start at the commencement of the 1/4 finals.

    Live stream start time

    Auckland9:00 am (Monday)
    London10:00 pm
    Los Angeles2:00 pm
    Melbourne7:00 am (Monday)
    New York5:00 pm
    Bogota4:00 pm

    Racing Schedule

    Sunday 30 May 2021
    StartFinishActivity
    11:00 AM11:45 AMWarm up
    12:00 PM11:30 PMRound 1
    1:15 PM1:50 PMLast Chance
    2:05 PM2:25 PMMen 1/16 Finals
    2:30 PM3:30 PM1/8 Finals
    4:00 PM4:32 PM1/4 Finals
    4:32 PM4:38 PM1/2 Finals
    4:56 PM5:20 PMFinals

