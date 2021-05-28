2021 UCI Supercross R 3 & 4, Bogota Colombia, Schedule & Live Video Link
2021 UCI Supercross Round 3 & 4, Bogota Colombia, Schedule & Live Video Link
The 2021 UCI Supercross World Cup series moves on to Bogota Colombia this weekend. It’s the final 2 rounds of Olympic Qualifying for country rankings, but I’d be surprised if there will be any big changes. Here’s the regionalised schedules and links for the live stream hosted by the Olympics on YouTube.
Link: https://youtu.be/HLz8loSsmsY
Schedule
Round 3 on Saturday 29 May racing starts at Bogota at 12:00 (Local time) but the live feed looks to start at the commencement of the 1/4 finals.
Live stream start time
|Auckland
|9:00 am (Sunday)
|London
|10:00 pm
|Los Angeles
|2:00 pm
|Melbourne
|7:00 am (Sunday)
|New York
|5:00 pm
|Bogota
|4:00 pm
Racing Schedule
|Saturday 29 May 2021
|Start
|Finish
|Activity
|08:30 AM
|11:30 AM
|Practice
|12:00 PM
|11:35 PM
|Round 1
|1:15 PM
|1:50 PM
|Last Chance
|2:05 PM
|2:25 PM
|Men 1/16 Finals
|2:30 PM
|3:30 PM
|1/8 Finals
|4:00 PM
|4:32 PM
|1/4 Finals
|4:32 PM
|4:38 PM
|1/2 Finals
|4:56 PM
|5:20 PM
|Finals
Link: https://youtu.be/CJrnpU73wkM
Round 4 on Sunday 30 May racing starts at Bogota at 12:00 (Local time) but the live feed looks to start at the commencement of the 1/4 finals.
Live stream start time
|Auckland
|9:00 am (Monday)
|London
|10:00 pm
|Los Angeles
|2:00 pm
|Melbourne
|7:00 am (Monday)
|New York
|5:00 pm
|Bogota
|4:00 pm
Racing Schedule
|Sunday 30 May 2021
|Start
|Finish
|Activity
|11:00 AM
|11:45 AM
|Warm up
|12:00 PM
|11:30 PM
|Round 1
|1:15 PM
|1:50 PM
|Last Chance
|2:05 PM
|2:25 PM
|Men 1/16 Finals
|2:30 PM
|3:30 PM
|1/8 Finals
|4:00 PM
|4:32 PM
|1/4 Finals
|4:32 PM
|4:38 PM
|1/2 Finals
|4:56 PM
|5:20 PM
|Finals
Links
- UCI’s Supercross World Cup page – Has entry lists, live timing and results and more
- www.facebook.com/UCIBMXSupercross for up to the minute updates
