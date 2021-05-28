2021 UCI Supercross R 3 & 4, Bogota Colombia, Schedule & Live Video Link

2021 UCI Supercross Round 3 & 4, Bogota Colombia, Schedule & Live Video Link

The 2021 UCI Supercross World Cup series moves on to Bogota Colombia this weekend. It’s the final 2 rounds of Olympic Qualifying for country rankings, but I’d be surprised if there will be any big changes. Here’s the regionalised schedules and links for the live stream hosted by the Olympics on YouTube.

Link: https://youtu.be/HLz8loSsmsY

Schedule

Round 3 on Saturday 29 May racing starts at Bogota at 12:00 (Local time) but the live feed looks to start at the commencement of the 1/4 finals.

Live stream start time

Auckland 9:00 am (Sunday) London 10:00 pm Los Angeles 2:00 pm Melbourne 7:00 am (Sunday) New York 5:00 pm Bogota 4:00 pm

Racing Schedule

Saturday 29 May 2021 Start Finish Activity 08:30 AM 11:30 AM Practice 12:00 PM 11:35 PM Round 1 1:15 PM 1:50 PM Last Chance 2:05 PM 2:25 PM Men 1/16 Finals 2:30 PM 3:30 PM 1/8 Finals 4:00 PM 4:32 PM 1/4 Finals 4:32 PM 4:38 PM 1/2 Finals 4:56 PM 5:20 PM Finals

Link: https://youtu.be/CJrnpU73wkM

Round 4 on Sunday 30 May racing starts at Bogota at 12:00 (Local time) but the live feed looks to start at the commencement of the 1/4 finals.

Live stream start time

Auckland 9:00 am (Monday) London 10:00 pm Los Angeles 2:00 pm Melbourne 7:00 am (Monday) New York 5:00 pm Bogota 4:00 pm

Racing Schedule

Sunday 30 May 2021 Start Finish Activity 11:00 AM 11:45 AM Warm up 12:00 PM 11:30 PM Round 1 1:15 PM 1:50 PM Last Chance 2:05 PM 2:25 PM Men 1/16 Finals 2:30 PM 3:30 PM 1/8 Finals 4:00 PM 4:32 PM 1/4 Finals 4:32 PM 4:38 PM 1/2 Finals 4:56 PM 5:20 PM Finals

Links