ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 40 “Beautiful World”

ECITV Episode 40 goes live on YouTube and Facebook on Sunday 30 May 2021at 11:00am AEST. We decided to run it early this week for our friends in lockdown. Of course you can watch it any time afterwards at your own leisure.

Ryan Whitling joins us for the jam packed 40th episode of ECITV. We talk about the S&M for sale article, new gate at Ballarat BMX Club and mini wheelers gate at Northern BMX Club, the 6x Tee from Supercross BMX, CTD’s call for new team riders, and the ECIBMX road trip. We also chat about the Redbull world championships qualifier, Round 3 & 4 of the Supercross World Cup at Bogota and AusCycling National Cup kick off. And we finish off with a show and tell from Gary with the return of Aqua Profile Mini Hubs, Dotek cranks and Tektro V-brakes.

News

S&M For Sale?

bmxultra.com article: https://bmxultra.com/news/sm-bikes-business-for-sale/ Response Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hun1onivIKg Ballarat BMX Club have a new Prostart electric ram gate

https://www.facebook.com/ballaratsebastopolbmxclub/ Northern BMX Club have 6 man portable mini wheelers starting gate

https://fb.watch/5NBtYjaLhH/ Supercross BMX 6x tee, celebrates six times Bike of the Year

https://www.supercrossbmx.com/collections/apparel-clothing/products/supercross-bmx-6-time-bike-of-the-year-shirt CTD Expressions of interest for riders 10 – 16 yo. info@ctdindustries.com.au

https://www.facebook.com/ctdindustries ECIBMX Road Trip

Events

Redbull Qualifiers at Mount Gambier (Jayce Cunning Men…Saya Sakakibara Woman)

FOB Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gvqm9WcG6GU R3 & R4 World Cup Bogota Columbia (Izaac Kennedy Good Luck)

https://bmxultra.com/news/2021-uci-supercross-r-3-4-bogota-colombia-schedule-live-video-link/ AusCycling National Cup kicked off in Sydney on the weekend

Show & Tell Products

We have some new and current products to show off

Profile Mini Hubs are back in Aqua

https://www.eciimports.com/?kw=profile%20mini&rf=kwva&va=154 Dotek polished square taper cranks

https://www.eciimports.com/?rf=kw&kw=dotek Tektro V Brakes

Got some feedback?

We’d love to hear from you! Good or bad, as Gary says we’re big boys, we can take it. Email ecitv@bmxultra.com

Like what you see?

Make sure you show your love, like it, comment, subscribe, and share it with your friends

Visit ecitv.com.au, bmxultra.com and eciimports.com.