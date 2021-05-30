ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 40 “Beautiful World”
ECITV Episode 40 goes live on YouTube and Facebook on Sunday 30 May 2021at 11:00am AEST. We decided to run it early this week for our friends in lockdown. Of course you can watch it any time afterwards at your own leisure.
Ryan Whitling joins us for the jam packed 40th episode of ECITV. We talk about the S&M for sale article, new gate at Ballarat BMX Club and mini wheelers gate at Northern BMX Club, the 6x Tee from Supercross BMX, CTD’s call for new team riders, and the ECIBMX road trip. We also chat about the Redbull world championships qualifier, Round 3 & 4 of the Supercross World Cup at Bogota and AusCycling National Cup kick off. And we finish off with a show and tell from Gary with the return of Aqua Profile Mini Hubs, Dotek cranks and Tektro V-brakes.
News
- S&M For Sale?
bmxultra.com article: https://bmxultra.com/news/sm-bikes-business-for-sale/
Response Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hun1onivIKg
- Ballarat BMX Club have a new Prostart electric ram gate
https://www.facebook.com/ballaratsebastopolbmxclub/
- Northern BMX Club have 6 man portable mini wheelers starting gate
https://fb.watch/5NBtYjaLhH/
- Supercross BMX 6x tee, celebrates six times Bike of the Year
https://www.supercrossbmx.com/collections/apparel-clothing/products/supercross-bmx-6-time-bike-of-the-year-shirt
- CTD Expressions of interest for riders 10 – 16 yo. info@ctdindustries.com.au
https://www.facebook.com/ctdindustries
- ECIBMX Road Trip
Wangaratta Vic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OTaBcIyqRRM
Gundagai NSW: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rPAx-LPlDV8
Leumeah NSW: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVu5N-x0vh8
Events
- Redbull Qualifiers at Mount Gambier (Jayce Cunning Men…Saya Sakakibara Woman)
FOB Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gvqm9WcG6GU
- R3 & R4 World Cup Bogota Columbia (Izaac Kennedy Good Luck)
https://bmxultra.com/news/2021-uci-supercross-r-3-4-bogota-colombia-schedule-live-video-link/
- AusCycling National Cup kicked off in Sydney on the weekend
Day 1: https://youtu.be/QJAYXljzWWU
Day 2: https://youtu.be/-nbGtahifNQ
Results on https://our.sqorz.com
Show & Tell Products
We have some new and current products to show off
- Profile Mini Hubs are back in Aqua
https://www.eciimports.com/?kw=profile%20mini&rf=kwva&va=154
- Dotek polished square taper cranks
https://www.eciimports.com/?rf=kw&kw=dotek
- Tektro V Brakes
https://www.eciimports.com/?rf=kw&kw=tektro+brake
