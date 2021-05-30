    News

    ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 40 “Beautiful World”

    ECITV Episode 40 goes live on YouTube and Facebook on Sunday 30 May 2021at 11:00am AEST. We decided to run it early this week for our friends in lockdown. Of course you can watch it any time afterwards at your own leisure.

    Ryan Whitling joins us for the jam packed 40th episode of ECITV. We talk about the S&M for sale article, new gate at Ballarat BMX Club and mini wheelers gate at Northern BMX Club, the 6x Tee from Supercross BMX, CTD’s call for new team riders, and the ECIBMX road trip. We also chat about the Redbull world championships qualifier, Round 3 & 4 of the Supercross World Cup at Bogota and AusCycling National Cup kick off. And we finish off with a show and tell from Gary with the return of Aqua Profile Mini Hubs, Dotek cranks and Tektro V-brakes.

    News

    Events

    Show & Tell Products

    We have some new and current products to show off

    Got some feedback?
    We’d love to hear from you! Good or bad, as Gary says we’re big boys, we can take it. Email ecitv@bmxultra.com

    Like what you see?
    Make sure you show your love, like it, comment, subscribe, and share it with your friends

    Visit ecitv.com.aubmxultra.com and eciimports.com.

    |

    Posted in: News