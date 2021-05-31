Product Spotlight: Stay Strong Chevron Backpack

The Stay Strong Helmet/Kit bags have just about sold out in Australia, given it’s the most feature packed helmet bag ever available, it really comes at no surprise. Just as impressive, and feature rich, though is Stay Strong’s Chevron Backpack.

It’s jam packed with pockets so all our OCD readers can keep everything organised and the non-OCD readers have more places to lose things. The large capacity backpack enables you to carry your laptop in a dedicated internal sleeve. The external pockets allow you easy access storage.

The all purpose backpack will be just as useful at school as it would be at the track and still give you plenty of street cred among your peers.

Heck Stay Strong have thought of everything, it even has it’s own built in rain cover to protect the bag and all the goodies you’ve loaded it up with.

It’s great as a stand alone backpack or even to compliment your Stay Strong Helmet/Kit Bag.

Manufacturer’s Description

Stay Strong’s Chevron Backpack

The all new Chevron backpack is ready for whatever life has to throw at you, 4 separated compartments, front and side pockets, laptop protection, reflective logos to be seen when the session goes on late and a built in rain cover.

Multiple exterior pockets for easy-access storage

Padded back panel and shoulder straps for comfortable carrying

Dedicated internal sleeve fits up to a 17” laptop

Interior organization panel for daily essentials

Reflective details remain visible in low light

Measuring 45 L x 35 W x 15 D cm

* Laptop & Water Bottle Not Included

Gallery

Want To Know More?

Check out the ECI website www.eciimports.com/brand/stay-strong to see the wide range of Stay Strong products.