Prostart Portable BMX Practice Gates

French starting gate manufacturer, Prostart, make some of the safest and most reliable starting gates in the business while making it dead quiet. Their electric ram equipped safety gates are the benchmark in BMX with unmatched rider safety and timing accuracy.

On top of their bread a butter range of 2, 4 and 8 rider gates they have a couple of practice gate options. The Original and the Prime, both are extremely light weight and portable, fold up to make them easy to store and transport. The main differences between the two options, aside from the price, appears to be the wheeled bag and the power of the speaker.

Both are built to last and are fully serviceable. They both have a magnetic release system and are very easy to operate.

You can expand the training capacity by adding extra gates off the one controller and adding timing systems making them an exceptional training tool.

If you are in the market for a BMX training gate make sure you check out the Prostart options.

The Original Portable Gate The Original portable gate is THE benchmark in BMX practice gates. Designed in 2009, the gate has been through lot of improvements to become an indispensable training tool for any riders looking to get better gate outputs and accelerate faster & stronger. Several professional BMX riders are using them regularly such as Joris Daudet 2016 world champion, Brooke Crain 2nd of 2016 World Cup ranking and many other riders. Features Delivered with wheeled bag & robust box

Perfectly adapted from private training to large group training – HIGH POWER SPEAKER

Foldable & light gate conforming to UCI random regulations

Sturdy gate addressed both to young children & pro riders

NO back stop needed with the rubber pads

Premium voicebox operating in 12v dc only

voicebox operating in 12v dc only Connexions included (110/220v power supply & cigarette lighter plug)

Adjustable gate drop time – 4 options (With Green official UCI timing)

Timing socket compatible with PROTRAINING range

Volume adjustment available – Speaker under the gate

Adjustable waiting time before voice cadence (Default 3s or 5s)

Inbuild free plug to connect an extra portable gate Strengths Gate is composed of Aluminum at 100% that permits it to be both lighter and stiff. With a thickness of 7mm, the door has been designed to resist from 6 years old kids to professional Elite riders .

. Folding gate in order to store and transport.

The gate stands on rubber pads which allows it to be stable and not slip on any ground surface.

on any ground surface. NEW – We moved the magnet part to the left side in order to improve the user experience.

Ability to change the timing to improve skills on starting gesture and permit you to adapt easily on any tracks.

to improve skills on starting gesture and permit you to adapt easily on any tracks. Ability to change the delay time between button pressed and beginning of the voice cadence. (Default time : 3 seconds)

between button pressed and beginning of the voice cadence. (Default time : 3 seconds) Gate delivered with a wheeled bag to easily move it and lost any parts.

to easily move it and lost any parts. Speaker located directly under the rider for a perfect sound diffusion. The volume is adjustable .

for a perfect sound diffusion. The volume is . Separate 4-lamp LED light

Timing plug to connect all the Prostart timing systems.

to connect all the Prostart timing systems. Supplementary plug available to connect an extra portable gate. (In option Gate plug to create a 3/4-rider gate) Contents Portable gate in aluminum with its electromagnet and its sidebar for the door.

12Vdc Starting system MiniBOX

4-lamp LED light MiniLIGHT

Connections (12V dc power supply, cigarette-lighter plug, cigarette-lighter extension, M12 cable extension of 2m/6.5ft)

Wheeled bag

Robust box for the shipping





The Prime Portable Gate Prime portable gate is the latest personal gate made by Prostart. Metallic part is exactly the same than the original portable gate, the only difference is in the electronics. It’s today the most affordable gate in the market and includes all the key features of a practice gate. If you are looking for a single practice gate at home, this model is the perfect choice and to include all the comfort, don’t hesitate to take the wheeled bag in option. Features Delivered with robust box only



Perfectly adapted from private training to small group training – MEDIUM POWER SPEAKER

Foldable & light gate conforming to UCI random regulations

Sturdy gate addressed both to young children & pro riders

NO back stop needed with the rubber pads

Premium voicebox operating in 12v dc only

voicebox operating in 12v dc only Connexions included (110/220v power supply & cigarette lighter plug)

Adjustable gate drop time – 4 options (With Green official UCI timing)

Timing socket compatible with PROTRAINING range

Volume adjustment available – Speaker under the gate

Adjustable waiting time before voice cadence (Default 3s or 5s)

Inbuild free plug to connect an extra portable gate Strengths Gate is composed of Aluminum at 100% that permits it to be both light and stiff. With a thickness of 7mm, the door has been designed to resist from 6 years old kids to professional Elite riders.

Folding gate in order to stock and transport it with the most facility ever.

The gate is lying on rubber pads which allow it to be stable and not slip on any ground surface.

on any ground surface. NEW – We move the magnet part to the left side in order to improve the user experience.

Possibility to change the timing to improve skills on starting gesture and permits you to adapt yourself easily on any tracks.

to improve skills on starting gesture and permits you to adapt yourself easily on any tracks. Waiting time between button pressed and beginning of the voice cadence is adjustable . (Default 3 seconds but possibility to set 5 seconds)

. (Default 3 seconds but possibility to set 5 seconds) Speaker directly located inside the gate , the perfect sound diffusion. The volume is adjustable .

, the perfect sound diffusion. The volume is . Separated 4-lamp LED light

Timing plug to connect all the Prostart timing systems.

to connect all the Prostart timing systems. Available plug to connect an extra portable gate for making a 2-rider gate (Or with the Gate Hub to make a 3-4 riders gate) Contents Portable gate in aluminum with its electromagnet and its sidebar for the door.

12V dc control box located inside the gate with Medium Power Speaker integrated.

4-lamp LED light external with 6 meters cable distance

Connections (12V dc power supply, cigarette-lighter plug, cigarette-lighter extension)

Robust box for the shipping (NO BAG INCLUDED IN THIS PACK)





Looking for more information?

To find out more check out prostart-bmxgates.com or the Australian Distributor at ctdindustries.com.au.