ECITV Video: National Cup Round 2 2021 Sydney NSW

AusCycling BMX National Cup Round 2 Sydney NSW

The ECITV crew headed to Sydney for the 2021 National Cup rounds.

The video features racing highlights and showcases the Superclasses. We also speak with the superclass winners Sienna Pal and Jack Davis in the Main Report, presented by Glenn Main. With a bonus appearance/mini interview with Aussie legend Kai Sakakibara at the end.

Thanks to Glenn Main, Gary Brookes & Shane Jenkins for their help. And a massive thanks to our viewers, and of course to the riders and volunteers that make these events possible.

