20mm Answer Dagger Carbon Fork is Coming

When it comes to carbon forks, it’s hard to ignore the Answer Dagger. Answer has a lot of history and the Dagger would have to be the most popular fork Answer have ever made. Until now Answer have been slow in moving to a 20mm dropout option, but the wait is almost over.

If you’ve been combing social media the past couple of weeks you might have noticed Chris Sutton started testing 20mm Dagger forks when he joined the Answer BMX Factory team. Just yesterday Von Sothen Racing shared with their followers a little information and some photos of how the 20mm drop out came about and how it would look.

With that little bit of information it was time to dive in and ask Answer head honcho John Sawyer a little about the 20mm forks.

Firstly what sizes will be available and when will they hit the market?

I’d say July we should have a batch of both pro 20 and 24″ in black with 20MM drop outs.

Will there be any difference between the 3/8″ and 20mm version of the fork?

The forks will be all the same other than the dropout, the 20mm version will even same offset as 3/8″.

So there you go. A 20mm Answer Dagger fork is on the horizon.

For more information about Answer BMX check out www.answerbmx.com. Answer BMX products are distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports www.eciimports.com.