Product Spotlight: Von Sothen Racing Fat Mouth Stem

Von Sothen Racing, opperating out of Santa Cruz, CA and Founded by Michael Von Sothen specializes in the design and manufacture of CNC machined aluminum BMX parts. In the past Von Sothen Racing has manufactured parts for Tangent, Bullseye, JAD, Throdwn and others.

They have a new stem that caught my eye. The Von Sothen Racing Fat Mouth Stem. There are a whole lot of BMX stems on the market and they all tend to look very similar, the Fat Mouth Stem isn’t one of those. Sure, it’s a top loader with 4 clamping bolts on the top cap and two bolts to clamp the forks, where it is different is the width of the clamping area for the handlebars. While other brands had to head to an oversized bar to go to market with a “stiffer” option. The Fat Mouth Stem is made to work with standard 7/8″ handlebars, and just like that you can run your favourite bars again. It does this and still has the same weight at standard stems and offers a lifetime replacement guarantee. A lifetime guarantee huh? Nothing says great products like a company standing behind them 100% like that.

Gallery

Manufacturer’s Description

Pro Stem 1 1/8″

Stiffer, Same 7/8″ bars and about the same weight as standard BMX stems

VSR lifetime replacement guarantee

Colours Raw Black Red Blue

Sizes 40mm 45mm 50mm 55mm 60mm 65mm



Want to know more? Go check them out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/vonsothenracing