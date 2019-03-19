2019 Australian BMX Hall of Fame

The Australian BMX Hall of Fame have announced the 2019 awards date and location. It’s awesome to see this as an ongoing entity after a successful inaugural Hall of Fame Gala in 2018 that saw the induction of Australia BMX racing legends

Jamie Hales

Leigh Egan

Paul Addams

Wayne McIntosh

Natarsha Williams

Tommy Tucker also took out the first Sam Willoughby Medal for his outstanding efforts that have won him six consecutive world championship titles.

The 2019 Awards are back at the Mercure Gold Coast Resort and will be on 10th August.

Ticket sales will be announced soon.

For more information check out www.australianbmxhof.com.au or follow Australian BMX Hall Of Fame on Facebook.