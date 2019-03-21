Product Spotlight: Von Sothen Racing M9 Mini Crank Set

Last week we showcased the Von Sothen Racing Fat Mouth Stem, and after having a good look at their product range it’s appropriate we keep with the VSR theme.

This week our feature is the Von Sothen Racing M9 Mini Crank Set. The idea is not new we’ve seen mini cranks from Speedline, Answer and Turn 3, but it’s another option with more sizes and more colour options.

The cool thing here is the Exchange Program that VSR are running. We all know the groms have a tendency to grow at a rapid rate. VSR offer store credit in exchange for the out grown products. Check the Exchange Plan page for all the details.

Gallery

Manufacturer’s Description

7075 Alloy

Titanium T-25 hardware plus wrench

Black 5-bolt VSR spider (style may differ from picture)

Machined in Santa Cruz, CA

235 grams, 280 grams with spider and hardware

RACE ONLY!

Recommended 108mm or larger BB

Rider weight limit 95 LBS

Sizes 100-160mm

Colours Black Grey Teflon Raw Purple Blue Pink

*Custom colors available. 3 week production time.



Want to know more? Go check them out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/vonsothenracing