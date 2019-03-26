TAIPEI CYCLE 2019 Bike Show March 27-30

Taipei Cycle, the worlds biggest bike show, is on again starting tomorrow and as always it’s is going to be massive. Although maybe not on the exhibitors list some of the biggest names in BMX will be meeting with distributors and manufacturers and showing of their latest offerings. We expect there will be some new products released either at the show or shortly afterwards.

Show Dates & Hours

Date Hour Remarks Mar 27 to 29, 2019 9 a.m. ~ 6 p.m Mar 27 to 28: only open to professional buyers. Children under 12 are not allowed to enter on these days. Mar 29 to 30: Open to buyers and public. General public and children under 12 need to buy ticket to enter the show ground. (Ticket office will closes 2 hours before the show close.) Mar 30, 2019 9 a.m. ~ 3 p.m.

