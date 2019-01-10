Answer/SSquared BSX2019: BSX This Monday!

“What is BSX?” is a question I still get after 14 years of running the event. A simple question that is always difficult to answer. The best I can do is it’s a unique multifaceted one on one BMX race with the primary function to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital.

It’s a charity event that raises money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation here in Melbourne. Since 2006 we have raised over $55,700 which has been used for much needed equipment. We also have the Kinglake West Fire Brigade join us to supply food on the day and over the years they have done well out of the event, they’ve worked hard for it and supplied some amazing food. The wider community benefits from every cent raised by the BSX club.

The event raises that money through multiple channels, the main one being a one on one BMX race on a track specifically built to test riders in head to head action. Riders start off the first part of the track separated until the track opens up to more traditional berm banging action.

Other fundraising channels include

Rider entry fees for the race

Spectator fees

Auctions

Raffles

More recently a head shave…look out for Paul Knox going under the blades this year.

Some people question that we charge for spectators, it’s not something that happens at a traditional race event, but once we tell them we are $5,000 down before we start you can see the cogs turning as they begin to understand. Running an event of any kind isn’t an easy task. Running something like this with so many aspects and trying to pull them all together requires some talent and a lot of dedication from the small team who keep the wheels turning from year to year and through the (once a year) event. Our merchandise is paid up front, the essentials like toilet hire, tools to work the track and stationary, on top of that you have insurances, heck there’s no mains water in Kinglake so we had to pay to truck in water for bsx2019.

BSX is an event by riders for riders. Nestled in the Track Attack week among six traditional BMX races to give riders something a little bit different. BSX is something that grew from the roots of what BMX is all about, from riders who are passionate not just about BMX racing but passionate about the core of what BMX is about, riding a BMX bike with friends and having fun. But the added bonus is knowing that the wider community, others like the children who visit the Royal Children’s Hospital, will benefit for years to come because a bunch of BMXers got together and did the unthinkable that’s now spanned two decades and welcomed people from all over Australia and the world.

Dont’ miss the Answer/SSquared BSX2019 on Monday 14 January, it really is the most fun you can have on two wheels?

Have you entered yet? Make sure you pre-enter and save. Click here to enter now.

Answer/SSquared BSX2019 Event Guide

Click here to check out the Answer/SSquared BSX2019 Event Guide

Entry Forms & Online Pre-Entry

We have a pretty small but hard working crew at BSX so there are a couple of things that take us a while to get to, the entry forms are usually one of the last things to get done and we know a few of you have been waiting for these. So, like you, we are very happy the wait is over.

We do things a little differently with our entries, rather than use the standard online entry system and cost you extra money and for us to lose money that we are trying to raise for the Royal Children’s Hospital we offer the following options.

Pre-enter by completing the entry form below, scan it and email it to bsx@bmxultra.com, money to be paid by 10am Jan 14, 2019 Pre-enter by completing the online pre-entry form at bmxultra.com/bsx/pre-enter-for-bsx, money to be paid by 10am Jan 14, 2019 Pre-enter at RJPBMX tent at Rounds 1 & 2 of Track Attack Enter on the day at the venue 8:30 am – 10 am Jan 14. Entries on day incur an additional $5 fee, donated to the RCH

The key information

Age on the day of the event

Entry fee is $30 per class

We do take entries on the day but it’s worth your while to get a pre-entry sorted out to keep the impact of on the day entries to a minimum and save five bucks ($5)

but it’s worth your while to get a pre-entry sorted out to keep the impact of on the day entries to a minimum and save five bucks ($5) Block 1 Trophy classes ( Practice 9:00am – 10:30am Racing 10:30am – 1:00pm) 8-10 Boys 8-10 Girls 11-13 Boys 11-13 Girls Open Retro 45+ Open Wheel

( Block 2 Money Classes (Practice 1:00pm – 2:30pm Racing 2:30pm – 5:30pm) Open Men Open Women 30+ Open Wheel Men 30+ Open Wheel Women

(Practice 1:00pm – 2:30pm Racing 2:30pm – 5:30pm)

Download the entry form

The Answer/Ssquared BSX2019 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com & proudly supported by

Platinum Partner

Answer/Ssquared

Gold Partners

ODI Grips

Airsho

Radio Bicycles

Phirebird

Tioga

Thinglab

Silver Partners

ECI Imports

RJPBMX Store

BMXEDGE

Ringmaster Images

299 Custom Racewear

Bronze Partners

Yakima

Rizen

Mac Components

RAD Factory Team

WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX2019?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

WANT TO BECOME A BSX2019 PARTNER?

Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.

NEW FORMAT & NEW CLASSES

Block 1

Times:

Practice 9:00am – 10:30am

Racing 10:30am – 1:00pm

Classes:

8-10 Boys

8-10 Girls

11-13 Boys

11-13 Girls

Open Retro

45+ Open Wheel

Prizes:

Trophies 1st – 4th

Block 2

Times:

Practice 1:00pm – 2:30pm

Racing 2:30pm – 5:30pm

Classes:

Open Men

Open Women

30+ Open Wheel Men

30+ Open Wheel Women

Prizes:

Cash 1st – 4th

Camping/Accommodation

Unfortunately this year we aren’t able to offer camping at the venue as we have in the past. Here are some alternatives for those looking to camp or stay close to the track.

The Gums Camping Area (website)

Make sure you book ahead these camping grounds can be quite popular during the school holidays.

Make sure you book ahead these camping grounds can be quite popular during the school holidays. The Kinglake Pub (website)

For enquiries/bookings call (03) 5786 1230 Or email info@kinglakepub.com.au

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006 BSX has raised $55,712 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.