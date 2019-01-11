New Sales Manager at Box Components

Box Components, a growing and committed company in the BMX and MTB industries, announced today that Bill Roberts-Ross has been appointed Sales Manager effective January 7, 2019. Bill and his team will continue to drive the company’s mission to connect man and machine, driving domestic and international customer acquisitions.

Box is in a period of global expansion and looking to grow its sales force in North America and Europe. “Bill is ideally suited to lead our domestic and international sales based on his deep industry knowledge, outstanding track record, and his commitment to customer success,” said Toby Henderson, President of Box Components. “Bill’s broad experience provides him with the necessary background and perspective to lead Box’s commitment to bring the best support to industry dealers, distributors, third-party marketplaces, and e-retailers.”

Previously at CamelBak Product managing Key Accounts and at Buff Headwear, Bill worked closely with IBD accounts, Mass Market accounts, and International Distribution to build an effective business strategy. Bill is dedicated to continuous learning and his qualifications include an MBA. He is happily married and is looking forward to starting a family in the Bay Area where he has been based for the past 9 years.

“Box has outstanding products and talent, and it is an honor to join the team,” says Bill. “The company is uniquely positioned drive innovation in the industry and I look forward to working with our production team and customers to accelerate our sales growth globally.”