Answer/SSquared BSX2019: On Today/Live Stream
The Answer/SSquared BSX2019 is on today.
Gates open at 8:45 and riding at 9:00.
The expected top temperature is 36 and sunny.
If you get in early enough you can still get your entry in and enjoy the day on your bike. We take entries on the day!
If you can’t make it, the stream will capture the whole day from 9am ( Melbourne AEDT) today! (Monday 14 January.)
The stream will be available on our YouTube video channel at www.youtube.com/user/bmxultradotcom
Answer/SSquared BSX2019 Event Guide
Click here to check out the Answer/SSquared BSX2019 Event Guide
Entry Forms & Online Pre-Entry
We have a pretty small but hard working crew at BSX so there are a couple of things that take us a while to get to, the entry forms are usually one of the last things to get done and we know a few of you have been waiting for these. So, like you, we are very happy the wait is over.
We do things a little differently with our entries, rather than use the standard online entry system and cost you extra money and for us to lose money that we are trying to raise for the Royal Children’s Hospital we offer the following options.
- Pre-enter by completing the entry form below, scan it and email it to bsx@bmxultra.com, money to be paid by 10am Jan 14, 2019
- Pre-enter by completing the online pre-entry form at bmxultra.com/bsx/pre-enter-for-bsx, money to be paid by 10am Jan 14, 2019
- Pre-enter at RJPBMX tent at Rounds 1 & 2 of Track Attack
- Enter on the day at the venue 8:30 am – 10 am Jan 14. Entries on day incur an additional $5 fee, donated to the RCH
The key information
- Age on the day of the event
- Entry fee is $30 per class
- We do take entries on the day but it’s worth your while to get a pre-entry sorted out to keep the impact of on the day entries to a minimum and save five bucks ($5)
- Block 1 Trophy classes (Practice 9:00am – 10:30am Racing 10:30am – 1:00pm)
- 8-10 Boys
- 8-10 Girls
- 11-13 Boys
- 11-13 Girls
- Open Retro
- 45+ Open Wheel
- Block 2 Money Classes (Practice 1:00pm – 2:30pm Racing 2:30pm – 5:30pm)
- Open Men
- Open Women
- 30+ Open Wheel Men
- 30+ Open Wheel Women
Download the entry form
The Answer/Ssquared BSX2019 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com & proudly supported by
Platinum Partner
Answer/Ssquared
Gold Partners
ODI Grips
Airsho
Radio Bicycles
Phirebird
Tioga
Thinglab
Silver Partners
ECI Imports
RJPBMX Store
BMXEDGE
Ringmaster Images
299 Custom Racewear
Kinglake Forest Adventures
Bronze Partners
Yakima
Rizen
Mac Components
The Anderson Family
RAD Factory Team
WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX2019?
It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.
WANT TO BECOME A BSX2019 PARTNER?
Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.
NEW FORMAT & NEW CLASSES
Block 1
Times:
Practice 9:00am – 10:30am
Racing 10:30am – 1:00pm
Classes:
- 8-10 Boys
- 8-10 Girls
- 11-13 Boys
- 11-13 Girls
- Open Retro
- 45+ Open Wheel
Prizes:
Trophies 1st – 4th
Block 2
Times:
Practice 1:00pm – 2:30pm
Racing 2:30pm – 5:30pm
Classes:
- Open Men
- Open Women
- 30+ Open Wheel Men
- 30+ Open Wheel Women
Prizes:
Cash 1st – 4th
ABOUT BSX
BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.
The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006 BSX has raised $55,712 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.
ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL
The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.
