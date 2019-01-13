Answer/SSquared BSX2019: On Today/Live Stream

The Answer/SSquared BSX2019 is on today.

Gates open at 8:45 and riding at 9:00.

The expected top temperature is 36 and sunny.

If you get in early enough you can still get your entry in and enjoy the day on your bike. We take entries on the day!

If you can’t make it, the stream will capture the whole day from 9am ( Melbourne AEDT) today! (Monday 14 January.)

The stream will be available on our YouTube video channel at www.youtube.com/user/bmxultradotcom

Answer/SSquared BSX2019 Event Guide

Click here to check out the Answer/SSquared BSX2019 Event Guide

Entry Forms & Online Pre-Entry

We have a pretty small but hard working crew at BSX so there are a couple of things that take us a while to get to, the entry forms are usually one of the last things to get done and we know a few of you have been waiting for these. So, like you, we are very happy the wait is over.

We do things a little differently with our entries, rather than use the standard online entry system and cost you extra money and for us to lose money that we are trying to raise for the Royal Children’s Hospital we offer the following options.

Pre-enter by completing the entry form below, scan it and email it to bsx@bmxultra.com, money to be paid by 10am Jan 14, 2019 Pre-enter by completing the online pre-entry form at bmxultra.com/bsx/pre-enter-for-bsx, money to be paid by 10am Jan 14, 2019 Pre-enter at RJPBMX tent at Rounds 1 & 2 of Track Attack Enter on the day at the venue 8:30 am – 10 am Jan 14. Entries on day incur an additional $5 fee, donated to the RCH

The key information

Age on the day of the event

Entry fee is $30 per class

We do take entries on the day but it’s worth your while to get a pre-entry sorted out to keep the impact of on the day entries to a minimum and save five bucks ($5)

but it’s worth your while to get a pre-entry sorted out to keep the impact of on the day entries to a minimum and save five bucks ($5) Block 1 Trophy classes ( Practice 9:00am – 10:30am Racing 10:30am – 1:00pm) 8-10 Boys 8-10 Girls 11-13 Boys 11-13 Girls Open Retro 45+ Open Wheel

( Block 2 Money Classes (Practice 1:00pm – 2:30pm Racing 2:30pm – 5:30pm) Open Men Open Women 30+ Open Wheel Men 30+ Open Wheel Women

(Practice 1:00pm – 2:30pm Racing 2:30pm – 5:30pm)

Download the entry form

The Answer/Ssquared BSX2019 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com & proudly supported by

Platinum Partner

Answer/Ssquared

Gold Partners

ODI Grips

Airsho

Radio Bicycles

Phirebird

Tioga

Thinglab

Silver Partners

ECI Imports

RJPBMX Store

BMXEDGE

Ringmaster Images

299 Custom Racewear

Kinglake Forest Adventures

Bronze Partners

Yakima

Rizen

Mac Components

RAD Factory Team

The Anderson Family

RAD Factory Team

WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX2019?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

WANT TO BECOME A BSX2019 PARTNER?

Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.

NEW FORMAT & NEW CLASSES

Block 1

Times:

Practice 9:00am – 10:30am

Racing 10:30am – 1:00pm

Classes:

8-10 Boys

8-10 Girls

11-13 Boys

11-13 Girls

Open Retro

45+ Open Wheel

Prizes:

Trophies 1st – 4th

Block 2

Times:

Practice 1:00pm – 2:30pm

Racing 2:30pm – 5:30pm

Classes:

Open Men

Open Women

30+ Open Wheel Men

30+ Open Wheel Women

Prizes:

Cash 1st – 4th

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006 BSX has raised $55,712 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.