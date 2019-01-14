Answer/SSquared BSX2019: Results and Videos

The Answer/SSquared BSX2019 is in the books.

A big thanks to everyone who supported the event, especially the volunteers who make it happen and our hosts Marcus and Jo for the spectacular venue.

Thanks to Lachlan Hines for the finals videos.

Here are your winners

8-10 Boys

Cameron GATT Jesse PAUL Billy VAN HOUT Jacob FRENCH

A final video B final video

11-13 Boys

Samuel O’GRADY Joshua SWIATEK Toby MILLAR Emerald BLYTH

A final video B final video

11-13 Girls

Emerald BLYTH Brooke SMITH Brodie MITCHELL Makenzie COPLAND (8-10G)

A final video B final video

Open Retro

Joshua SODERMAN Seth THOMPSON Trevor WEBER Paul KNOX

A final video B final video

45+ Open Wheel

Shane JENKINS Craig WALCZUK Shaun COLLINS Paul KNOX

A final video B final video

30+ Open Wheel Men

Andrew JACKSON Glenn MAIN Brendon BRAZIER Craig WALCZUK

A final video B final video

30+ Open Wheel Women

Rebecca SMITH Tess ANDERSON Amie MAIN Eliza FLANIGAN

A final video B final video

Open Men

Joshua CALLAN Cooper BROMLEY Matthew WHITE Byron BLYTH

A final video B final video

Open Women

Leah HEARNE Emerald BLYTH Vanessa GOODEN Brooke SMITH

A final video B final video

There’s a full breakdown of results and times at http://www.ezeventing.com.au/live.php?key=2484

The Answer/Ssquared BSX2019 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com & proudly supported by

Platinum Partner

Answer/Ssquared

Gold Partners

ODI Grips

Airsho

Radio Bicycles

Phirebird

Tioga

Thinglab

Silver Partners

ECI Imports

RJPBMX Store

BMXEDGE

Ringmaster Images

299 Custom Racewear

Kinglake Forest Adventures

Bronze Partners

Yakima

Rizen

Mac Components

RAD Factory Team

The Anderson Family

RAD Factory Team

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006 BSX has raised $55,712 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.