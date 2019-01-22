Product Spotlight: Yakima FoldClick 3 Tow Ball Mounted Bike Rack

It’s summer time here in Australia, perfect for road tripping. And what better way to do it than filling up the car with friends and bikes and heading out on a journey, creating new memories conquering new tracks and riding spots. That’s what Yakima are all about and they have a solution for just about every configuration you can think of. Whether you are looking at putting bikes on your roof or hanging them off the hitch or tow ball.

The most common solution is a hitch mounted rack, the simple ones do the job (carrying bikes) but they can be very limiting, often making it difficult to open the hatch or boot/trunk of the car.

Yakima’s FoldClick 3 tow ball mounted solutions have everything covered and have to be seen to be believed.

Check these features

Lockable

Fold down

Light weight

Easy to install

Tilts away from the vehicle to allow access to the back of the car

Lights included

Bikes are independently secured

Manufacturer’s Description

With three-bike carrying capacity, this tow ball carrier is a technical marvel for all cyclists. The simple “Just Click” system makes it easy and secure to mount to your vehicle’s tow ball. Its trump card is the ability to fold down to occupy a very small space, so that you can just leave it in your boot for when you need it.

Specification

Weight 16.50 kg

Dimensions L 128 cm x W 80 cm x H 68.5 cm

Capacity 3 bike capacity

Total max. bike weight 60 kg

For more information visit www.yakima.com.au