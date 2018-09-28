Answer/SSquared BSX2019: Gold Partner ODI Grips/BSX Trophies

We’ve managed to assemble the best damn trophies in BMX today and you are going to have to read on to find out how.

If you’ve ever thought of competing at BSX, the one of a kind one-on-one sprint trails/charity event, clear your calendar – Monday 14 January, Kinglake Victoria.

Gold Partner: ODI Grips

We are very excited to announce and welcome our newest Gold Partner ODI Grips. ODI are an iconic BMX brand that will celebrate their 40th anniversary next year. That’s 40 years of manufacturing in the USA. Over that time they have earned a reputation for setting the benchmark for grips, creating the best grips in the business. ODI are an innovator having developed the lock on grip system. They also manufacture the largest range of grips you would find anywhere, and collaborate with some of the biggest names in the business including Troy Lee Designs, Vans, Maris Strombergs, BOX, S&M, Stay Strong, and Mike “Hucker” Clark.

Over the past few years we have been developing our own very special trophies to make BSX even more memorable. ODI have generously donated specially engraved iconic grip sets (including Rogues, Ruffians and Longnecks) that we will be using as prizes for the finalists of the block 1 classes at BSX2019. The grips will be paired with a stand that is currently still in development with one of our other partners (more about that later).

Without the assistance from generous partners like ODI Grips, BSX wouldn’t be where it is today. When you are looking to update your grips make sure you check out ODI.

ODI Grips are distributed across Australia by Lusty Industries www.lustyindustries.com/brands/odi. Make sure you follow them on Instagram at @odigripsau and @odigrips

The Answer/Ssquared BSX2019 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com & proudly supported by

Platinum Partner

Answer/Ssquared

Gold Partners

Airsho

ODI Grips

Silver Partners

ECI Imports

RJPBMX Store

WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

WANT TO BECOME A BSX2019 PARTNER?

Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.

NEW FORMAT & NEW CLASSES

Block 1

Times:

Practice 9:00am – 10:30am

Racing 10:30am – 1:00pm

Classes:

8-10 Boys, 8-10 Girls

11-13 Boys, 11-13 Girls

Open Retro, 45+ Open Wheel

Prizes:

Trophies 1st – 4th

Block 2

Times:

Practice 1:00pm – 2:30pm

Racing 2:30pm – 5:30pm

Classes:

Open Men, Open Women

30+ Open Wheel Men

30+ Open Wheel Women

Prizes:

Cash 1st – 4th

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006 BSX has raised $55,712 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.